Ed Reed, Miami Hurricanes legend and NFL Hall of Famer, has landed a head coaching job in the college football ranks with the HBCU Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. Reed is expected to be named the Wildcats’ next head coach, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Reed, a former two-time All-American with the Hurricanes and a nine-time Pro Bowler with the Baltimore Ravens, has most recently spent time as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills and an administrator with his alma mater.

Before that, Ed Reed made a name for himself with the Miami Hurricanes, taking college football by storm, intercepting nine passes while leading the program to a national championship win in 2001.

Reed holds various Miami records and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Ravens selected Ed Reed with the 24th overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. The Hurricanes star excelled from the beginning, intercepting five passes as a rookie, then rattling off nine Pro Bowl campaigns and five All-Pro selections in the next ten years, capping off his list of accolades with a Super Bowl title in 2012.

Now, Ed Reed will be tasked with turning around a Bethune-Cookman football program that stumbled to a 2-9 record in the 2022 season.

The Jackson State Tigers followed a similar formula when they hired Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders, who quickly turned the program around, leading them to their first undefeated regular season in program history.

If Ed Reed can come close to that level of success, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats football team will be very happy.