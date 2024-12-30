ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Bethune-Mississippi State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Bethune-Mississippi State.

There are some high-end matchups in college hoops on Monday night, and then there is this off-the-radar game. For bettors, this is a scenario we have seen a ton over the past few days: A power conference team, right after the Christmas break and a holiday layoff, plays that one final cupcake game as a tune-up before conference play gets rolling in January. We have seen some teams hit the cruise control button and fail to cover the spread in these games. Maryland did not cover against Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday. Indiana did not cover against Winthrop on Sunday. Purdue did not cover against Toledo on Sunday. Oklahoma did not cover against Prairie View on Sunday. Plenty of teams just don't put in the full emotional investment needed to cover a large spread against a small-conference opponent.

On the other hand, some teams do. Some teams go all-out and not only cover a huge spread but do so convincingly. Illinois was a 39.5-point favorite over Chicago State and won by 53 points, scoring 117. Michigan won by a similarly big margin, scoring 112 points against Western Kentucky and covering a spread by nearly 30 points. This is the challenge for bettors: being able to identify which teams will go all-out in these cupcake tuneup games before conference play, and which ones will coast through and merely do enough to win the game, but not actually cover. Will Mississippi State fall into the cover category or the coasting category?

MSU has had a very good season to this point. The Bulldogs have only one loss entering this game. They are one of seven SEC teams with no more than one loss. The SEC has 15 teams with two losses or fewer. The SEC has 15 teams legitimately in contention for an NCAA Tournament bid, which is absolutely crazy. The SEC has 13 teams currently projected to be in the NCAA field by ESPN. Nearly the whole conference is in the top 65 of the NET rankings. SEC basketball has really flexed its muscles this season, and Mississippi State is very much part of that dynamic. Coach Chris Jans will need this game against Bethune to give his time some fine tuning, so that the Bulldogs are precise and prepared when SEC play gets going a few days from now.

Here are the Bethune-Mississippi State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Bethune-Mississippi State Odds

Bethune: +29.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +4000

Mississippi State: -29.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -50000

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bethune vs Mississippi State

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Bethune Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is massive, and as good as Mississippi State is, the Bulldogs will find it hard to make the full commitment at both ends of the floor for 40 full minutes needed to cover the spread. As long as Bethune has 10 really good minutes and MSU has 10 mediocre minutes — in which the spread basically doesn't change or barely moves to MSU's side — it will be hard for MSU to dominate the other 30 minutes enough to cover.

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State is the far better team, and after several days off, the Bulldogs will want to get on the court and play with full-tilt energy. If they do, they win this game by 40.

Final Bethune-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Bethune, but in general, we don't like betting on these huge-spread games. It's a guessing game in terms of the mindset of the favorite. It feels very coin-flippy. Pass.

Final Bethune-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick: Bethune +29.5