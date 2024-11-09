ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Bethune-Nebraska prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Bethune-Nebraska.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are coming off one of the best seasons in school history. Wait a minute, you might say. The Huskers had a decent season, but they were solidly outplayed by Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They didn't even win one March Madness game. That's one of the best seasons in school history?

It's true.

If you follow college basketball only during March, you might not be aware of this, but if you study and follow the sport year-round, and you keep close tabs on the programs from power conferences such as the Big Ten, you know that Nebraska is the only Power Four conference team (Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, ACC) which has never won an NCAA Tournament game since the event began in 1939. It is remarkable and improbable, but it is true. Nebraska has been seeded as high as No. 3 in the NCAA Tournament, and the Huskers have been favored in some March Madness games over the years, but they have never broken through. Therefore, it is special and historic when Nebrasketball merely makes the Big Dance. Forget about winning a game; it is hard for NU to merely arrive on the big stage.

Coach Fred Hoiberg, who had led the Iowa State Cyclones to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before his NBA stint with the Chicago Bulls, did a magnificent job in guiding Nebraska to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The floor has been raised in Lincoln. Now we need to see in this new college basketball season if Hoiberg can raise the ceiling for this program. One of the difficult aspects of lifting Nebraska to the next level — which is why this season will be a challenge for the Huskers — is that star shooter-scorer Keisei Tominaga is now in the pros. He was a jolt of instant offense for this team. Not having him on the floor to hit 3-pointers and spread defenses could certainly limit Nebraska's overall offensive capacity. Let's see how this new roster can evolve without him.

Here are the Bethune-Nebraska College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Bethune-Nebraska Odds

Bethune: +24.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +3000

Nebraska: -24.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -20000

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bethune-Nebraska

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

TV: B1G Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Bethune Will Cover The Spread/Win

Related News Article continues below

The spread is very, very large for a Nebraska team which, as we noted above, doesn't have a prominent offensive weapon it enjoyed last season. How the new Nebraska offense comes together without Keisei Tominaga is a key talking point and an item of genuine uncertainty for the Huskers in this 2024-2025 season. We probably need to see Nebraska play a few more games before we get comfortable with the idea that NU can cover a massive spread such as 24.5 points. Bethune Cookman just has to keep this game somewhat close to cover.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskers are much better, more athletic, and more powerful than Bethune Cookman at every spot on the floor. Playing at home, there's no reason Nebraska can't get a solid 10-point lead in the first 10 minutes, and then build a lead close to 20 at halftime which then allows NU to establish a 30-point lead in the second half and ultimately cover.

Final Bethune-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Nebraska, but we're not ready to invest in this new-look NU team with such a huge spread. Stay away from this game.

Final Bethune-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -24.5