The Ohio State Buckeyes held their long-awaited spring game on Saturday. Team Gray clinched a 41-30 win over Team Scarlet on the day.

As expected, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. blossomed as a standout performer for Team Scarlet. Harrison managed to build promising chemistry with quarterback Kyle McCord, and overall, the versatile wideout had his way during the first half of the contest, hauling in three receptions for 62 receiving yards.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was in attendance at Ohio Stadium to watch his former team’s annual spring game. During the Big Ten Network’s broadcast of the game, Wilson was asked about Harrison, and the former Buckeyes wideout went on to laud the all-around receiver.

“He’s better than anything I’ve seen, so watching Marv is truly an honor,” Wilson said. “… He’s got the right head on his shoulders, goes about things the right way, and then he can ball. It shows on Saturdays, it shows on days like this.

“Most importantly, he’s a great person, and I’m excited to see the success that he’s having.”

Wilson and Harrison were teammates at Ohio State for just one season in the 2021 campaign. Wilson ranked second on the team in both receptions (70) and receiving yards (1,058), while Harrison tallied 11 catches for 139 receiving yards.

Every general manager in the NFL sure will keep a close watch on Harrison’s 2023 season with the Buckeyes.