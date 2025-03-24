ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the 76ers-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Pelicans Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

New Orleans Pelicans: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Gulf Coast Sports Network

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans have lost their last two games, and their defense has been atrocious. In their last two losses, the Pelicans have allowed 134 and 136 points. Additionally, opponents have shot 54.3 percent from the field off them while hitting 45.1 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. With how much the Pelicans are struggling defensively, the 76ers should be able to put up some points. When Philadelphia scores 115-plus points this season, they are 12-10. It does not happen often, but when it does, the 76ers are able to win. At the very least, they should be able to cover the spread.

The 76ers have to take advantage of the Pelicans being without Zion Williamson. Williamson is questionable for the game Monday night, but he might still play. Still, it is something to keep an eye on. New Orleans is already dealing with a plethora of injuries, so not having Williamson would be a huge blow to the team. Without their former number one overall pick on the court this season, the Pelicans are 9-33. With him, they are 10-20. It is not much different, but they do play better. If he is out, expect the 76ers to have a big game.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans have beaten the 76ers once already this season. In that game, the Pelicans were able to put up 123 points. They shot 48.4 percent from the floor, 45 percent from beyond the arc (18 made threes), and they had 31 assists. New Orleans was clicking on all cylinders offensively in the game, and they need to repeat that. If the Pelicans can have a similar game on the offensive end of the floor, they will not have any problems covering this spread Monday nigh

Philadelphia has lost their last four games heading into this one. In those four games, the 76ers have been abysmal on the defensive side of the court. They are allowing 134.3 points per game while opponents are hitting over 50 percent of their shots. Additionally, teams are making over 45 percent of their shots from beyond the arc against them in the last four games. Philadelphia has allowed at least 128 points in all four games, which makes it extremely hard to win. If the Pelicans can have a good offensive game against the 76ers, they are going to cover this spread pretty easily.

Final 76ers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

This is going to turn into a lackluster game. Neither team will have their star power on the court, and both teams have pretty much given up on the postseason. With that said, it would not be surprising to see them give some of their younger players a lot more minutes. Keeping that in mind, I do like the Pelicans to cover the spread.

Final 76ers-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Pelicans -6 (-110)