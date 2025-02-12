ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 76ers and the Nets are struggling this season. The Nets are playing well recently compared to the 76ers. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Nets prediction and pick.

The 76ers have been hot and cold this season. They have a 20-32 record and have lost three straight games and five of their last six. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George are the lethal big three who look great together, but staying healthy has been a struggle. They should all be available in this game, and if they are, expect a big game in this matchup from the 76ers in Brooklyn.

The Nets have struggled overall this year, but they have been playing decently lately, with a 19-34 record. However, they have won five of their last six games. Since Cam Thomas has been injured, Cameron Johnson is expected to have a big game in this matchup against the 76ers. The Nets are playing much better than the 76ers and can stay on the winning track with a big win in this game.

Here are the 76ers-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Nets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -2 (-112)

Moneyline: -134

Brooklyn Nets: +2 (-108)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 212.5 (-110)

Under: 212.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets have been awful on offense this season. They are 29th in scoring at 105.1 points per game, 27th in field goal percentage at 44%, and 21st in three-point percentage at 35.4%.

Six different Nets players have been averaging over double digits in scoring, and with Thomas injured, Johnson is Brooklyn's best player. Johnson is averaging 19.2 points per game. D'Angelo Russell is the team leader in assists, with 5.9 per game, since Ben Simmons is now with the Clippers. This offense has struggled with ball movement, averaging 24.7 assists per game.

This offense was already struggling, and with Thomas still out, Johnson has even more pressure on himself in this matchup. This is a good matchup because the 76ers have been inconsistent on defense this season, making this a giant X-factor in this game.

The Nets' defense has been solid this year. They are eighth in scoring defense, at 111.3 points per game, 28th in field goal defense, at 47.9%, and 26th in three-point defense, at 37.1%.

Claxton, a do-everything big man, has been a bright spot in Brooklyn's frontcourt. He leads the team in rebounding, at 7.4 rebounds per game, and in blocks, averaging 1.3.

This on-ball defense has been okay as a unit and better than down low. Russell is the team leader in steals, averaging 1.3 per game. This defense has been hit hard by injuries and departures, but it is not facing a great offense in Philadelphia. This is a tough matchup because Philly has its big three available, but the Nets should ride their recent momentum into this game on defense.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' offense has had a rough season. They are 25th in scoring with 109.5 points per game, 20th in field goal percentage at 45.7%, and 18th in three-point shooting at 35.4% from behind the arc.

Seven players on the 76ers have averaged over double digits in scoring, showcasing that despite their struggles, they have balance. Tyrese Maxey is the most consistent scorer and best player overall on this team, averaging 28.1 points and 6.2 assists per game. The offense also averages 23 assists per game as an overall unit.

Joe Embiid and Paul George should also be available in this matchup against the Nets. With those three available, this offense should see a massive boost. However, things might be difficult because the 76ers seem stuck in a rut, while the Nets are playing well entering this matchup.

The 76ers' defense has been solid at best and a bright spot at different points this season, but it has still struggled with consistency. They are 15th in points allowed, at 113.3 points per game, 30th in field goal defense, 48.7%, and 26th in three-point defense, 37.1% from behind the arc.

When healthy, the 76ers have an excellent frontcourt, and Embiid seems like it should be available. Embiid is the team leader in rebounds and blocks, averaging 8.3 and one block per game.

Their on-ball defense has been their strength. Five different 76ers average at least one steal, with Maxey also being the best on-ball defender, leading the team with 1.9 steals per game. This defense has a great matchup against a bad offense for Toronto, which is mainly wholly healthy.

Final 76ers-Nets Prediction & Pick

The 76ers have their big three available but are not playing well, while the Nets are playing very well. The 76ers have more talent but have been unable to put things together. The Nets look like a more cohesive team, and I think they will win at home—Trust Johnson to help the Nets get the big win.

Final 76ers-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +2 (-108)