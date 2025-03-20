ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Akron-Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Akron-Arizona.

The Arizona Wildcats are laboring under an NCAA Tournament burden. They have not made the Final Four since 2001. They have not been to the Elite Eight since 2015. Arizona is a brand-name program which has fallen on hard times in the month of March. Tommy Lloyd has enabled Arizona to achieve a high standard in regular-season play. Getting another top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament is an affirmation of that point. However, March results have been elusive for the Wildcats this century. Arizona will try to make a run at least to the Sweet 16 this year, because waiting for the Cats in the regional semifinal round is Duke, a team which beat the U of A early in the season in Tucson. Arizona will at least want a chance to avenge that loss, and it will need two wins this weekend to get it.

Here are the Akron-Arizona College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Akron-Arizona Odds

Akron: +14.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +740

Arizona: -14.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 166.5 (-110)

Under: 166.5 (-110)

How to Watch Akron vs. Arizona

Time: 7:35 p.m. ET/4:35 p.m. PT

TV: TruTV

Why Akron Will Cover The Spread/Win

Akron trailed Miami of Ohio by almost 20 points in the MAC Tournament championship game this past Saturday and rallied to win. That will fuel this team's confidence. More importantly, and relative to the spread, it means that if Akron falls behind by a large margin early, it won't fold the tent and will instead punch back in this game. Arizona is a good team, but not a great team. This spread is really large, given how well Akron can score and how inconsistent Arizona has been for portions of this college basketball season.

Akron coach John Groce has been to the NCAA Tournament multiple times in the past. He knows what March Madness is about and will have his team in the right mental framework for this game. Groce's ability to prepare, combined with Akron's scoring punch and Arizona's inconsistency, should give the Zips the ability to keep this game reasonably close and cover. One thing Arizona has suffered from in the past is that if Caleb Love is not hitting shots, the Wildcats' offense can really struggle. If you think Caleb Love will have a great game, don't bet on Akron, but if you think Caleb Love will struggle, you should be all over Akron in this one.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Arizona was an average team through the first seven weeks of the season, but starting in early January, the Wildcats came alive. Arizona started playing with more energy and commitment on defense. When Arizona is really engaged and focused, this team wears down opponents and can develop the kind of freight-train momentum which carries a team to a blowout win. Akron did fall behind Miami by 18 in the MAC Tournament final. The Zips can get blitzed by an opponent which has the right mindset and the right energy. Arizona looked really good in the Big 12 Tournament, given Houston a battle in the championship game before falling just short. If that version of Arizona shows up for this game, the U of A can win this by 20 points.

Final Akron-Arizona Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Akron, but we think this is a mid-to-late first half live play situation. Get a feel for the game before you make a commitment.

Final Akron-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Akron +14.5