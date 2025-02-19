ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the most intriguing games on the schedule for Wednesday night happens in the SEC. The fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide visit the 15th-ranked Missouri Tigers for the first time this season. The Crimson Tide won their matchup last season by 18 points in a down year for the Tigers, but the matchup figures to be much closer this season. Alabama has won four consecutive games in this matchup dating back to 2022. The Crimson Tide is second in the SEC with a 10-2 record in the conference and a 21-4 record overall. Meanwhile, the Tigers sit fifth in the conference with an 8-4 record and a 19-6 overall mark. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-Missouri prediction and pick.

Alabama's most anticipated season matchup occurred this past weekend when they hosted Auburn in basketball's version of the Iron Bowl. However, they lost by nine points as two-point favorites. It was their first loss in eight games, which gives them an 8-2 record over their past ten games. Alabama had massive wins over that stretch, including victories over Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Kentucky. The Crimson Tide had a recent history of disappointing losses over the past couple of seasons, but this year could be turning the tide. They hope the Auburn game won't change it.

Missouri has won two consecutive games after a disappointing loss against Texas A&M as four-point favorites. The Tigers have won seven of their last ten games, with impressive wins as significant underdogs against Mississippi State and Florida. There's no way to tell if Missouri's success will continue this season, but they are undoubtedly the best story in the SEC.

Here are the Alabama-Missouri College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-Missouri Odds

Alabama: +1 (-115)

Moneyline: -110

Missouri: -1 (-105)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 170 (-110)

Under: 170 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs. Missouri

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama's offense has been good as usual this season, ranking first in the country with 90.3 points per game. Nate Oats hasn't strayed from his strategy of raining down threes, as they take nearly 30 per game. The Crimson Tide aren't hitting them as efficiently as they'd like, with just a 33.9% rate. The Tigers haven't been good at defending the three, which could get them into trouble in this game. They rank 192nd in three-point efficiency allowed.

Alabama's defense hasn't been great, but they are excellent at defending the three, allowing just a 29.8% efficiency rate. Missouri has been great at threes this season, owning an efficiency rate of 37.1%. They could be in trouble if they don't figure out the Alabama defense in this game.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama's defense has been terrible again this season, ranking 333rd in total defense with 79.1 points allowed per game. Missouri's offense will challenge them in this game, as the Tigers' resurgence can be credited to their explosive offense, which ranks 21st with 82.6 points per game.

Final Alabama-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Alabama's defense has been a problem this season, but its one strength can neutralize Missouri's offense. You also can't underestimate the Crimson Tide's motivation after the heartbreaking loss on Saturday. Take Alabama to bounce back and get the job done in this matchup, handing Missouri their second home loss.

Final Alabama-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Alabama +1 (-115)