We're back with our betting predictions and picks as UFC Seattle is set to open the Main Card action with this bout in the Light Heavyweight (205) Division. No. 15-ranked Alonzo Menifield will take on the debuting Julius Walker of Missouri in this exciting scrap. Check the UFC odds series for our Menifield-Walker prediction and pick.

Alonzo Menifield (15-5-1) has gone 8-5-1 since joining the UFC in 2019. After winning four consecutive bouts, he's gone on a slight skid with back-t0-back losses against Carlos Ulberg and Azamat Murzakanov. He'll come in as the betting favorite looking to get another win back on his record. Menifield stands six feet tall with a 76-inch reach.

Julius Walker (6-0) will come into this bout making his UFC debut. He's a former title-holder over at Synergy FC and recently earned a title win over at Peak Fighting organization. Fighting against an established veteran, he'll look to burst into the rankings with a win here. Walker stands 6-foot-4 with an 81-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Alonzo Menifield-Julius Walker Odds

Alonzo Menifield: -245

Julius Walker: +200

Over 1.5 rounds: +105

Under 1.5 rounds: -135

Why Alonzo Menifield Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Azamat Murzakanov – TKO (punches, R2)

Last 5: 2-2-1

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Alonzo Menifield has fell to a TKO during his last two bouts as he's had to face two more aggressive strikers than himself. Menifield has been improving his striking since arriving to the UFC, but it'll be interesting to see how he comes into this bout following the first losing streak of his career. He typically has a solid chin and given his physical stature, he's certainly an imposing force behind his strength and size. Look for him to be very measured during this fight as he tries to gauge the distance against a much taller, longer opponent.

Alonzo Menifield will have the benefit of experience on his side and this is a similar matchup he saw to the time he face Carlos Ulberg. He's almost impossible to bring down with a clean takedown attempt, so expect Menifield to dictate where this bout takes place. He lands significant strikes at a solid 54% clip, so expect him to use head movement and his feet to work into his counter striking. He'll also benefit from breaking his opponent down in the clinch and working along the fence with big strikes from in close.

Why Julius Walker Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Myron Dennis – TKO (ground-and-pound, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Julius Walker has had a very quick ascension to the UFC stage and given his championship pedigree in other organizations, the UFC matchmakers believe he's ready for a top-15 opponent right out of the gate. His size at 6'4″ is certainly a big advantage and with an 81-inch reach, he'll make himself very hard to hit against the short shots of Menifield. He does his best work at range and could become a problem for Menifield if he's able to find a home with his low leg kicks. Expect him to be confident, but very cautious in debuting against a dangerous talent.

Walker has competed at heavyweight in the past and has been heralded as one of the more athletic big men we've seen coming into the UFC. He does a great job of shooting for unorthodox takedowns and could stand to land one on Menifield if he's able to catch him off-guard. He also does great work in moving around the octagon and keeping his level of cardio stable, so don't be surprised if he tries to put a fast pace on Menifield in this one. Menifield's cardio has been a question in the past, so expect a frantic start from Walker that extends into the later rounds.

Final Alonzo Menifield-Julius Walker Prediction & Pick

Both fighters are very powerful and given what's at stake with Menifield's top-15 ranking, we wouldn't be surprised if we see both men chasing the knockout. Alonzo Menifield is much more technical with his approach and certainly has the cleaner striking. His opponent, however, offers an unorthodox look at his size and will be completely unpredictable during this one.

They key for Menifield during this fight will be to maintain his cardio and keep his striking output high. He's been known to stagnate over the last few bouts and he can't afford to do the same against Walker in this one. Walker, on the other hand, will be looking to push the pace and force Menifield on his back foot while chasing the takedown.

All in all, while we've seen Menifield successful in the past, he typically struggles against this type of fighter and it could come as a shock for how developed Walker is at this point. Let's take a shot with the debuting underdog in this one.

Final Alonzo Menifield-Julius Walker Prediction & Pick: Julius Walker (+200)