UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong continues on the prelims with a fight between Andre Fili and Melquizael Costa in a featherweight bout. Fili is coming off a split decision victory in his last fight making him 3-2 in his last five fights meanwhile, Costa is now 2-2 in his UFC career after a dominant 3rd round submission in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Fili-Costa prediction and pick.

Andre Fili (24-11) got back into the win column after suffering a brutal knockout against Dan Ige where he defeated Cub Swanson via split decision. Fili will be looking to obtain his first winning streak since 2019 when he takes on Melquizael Costa this weekend at UFC Seattle.

Melquizael Costa (21-7) is coming off the most dominant performance of his UFC career where he submitted Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in the 3rd round in his last bout. Now, Costa will be searching for the biggest win of his UFC career when he takes on veteran Andre Fili this weekend.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Andre Fili-Melquizael Costa Odds

Andre Fili: -102

Melquizael Costa: -118

Over 2.5 rounds: -210

Under 2.5 rounds: +160

Why Andre Fili Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Cub Swanson – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 13 (10 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Andre Fili is poised to secure a victory over Melquizael Costa at UFC Seattle this weekend, showcasing his veteran experience and well-rounded skill set. Fili's extensive UFC career, spanning over a decade with 23 appearances, gives him a significant edge in high-pressure situations. His ability to adapt mid-fight and implement diverse strategies will be crucial against the less experienced Costa. Fili's striking prowess, combined with his wrestling background, makes him a dual-threat fighter capable of controlling the bout both on the feet and on the ground.

While Costa has shown promise, particularly with his Muay Thai-based striking, Fili's superior octagon experience and versatility will likely prove too much for the Brazilian. Fili's recent split decision victory over Cub Swanson demonstrates his ability to perform against top-tier competition12. His well-rounded skill set, including powerful punches, precise kicks, and solid grappling, will allow him to exploit any weaknesses in Costa's game. Fili's takedown defense and ground control could neutralize Costa's striking advantages, forcing the fight into areas where Fili excels. With his ability to push the pace and make adjustments as needed, Fili is well-positioned to outwork Costa and secure a decisive victory, potentially via decision or late stoppage.

Why Melquizael Costa Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Shayilan Nuerdanbieke – SUB R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 14 (7 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Melquizael Costa is poised to secure a victory over Andre Fili at UFC Seattle this weekend, showcasing his evolving skill set and growing confidence in the octagon. Costa's recent submission win over Shayilan Nuerdanbieke demonstrated his ability to finish fights against tough opponents, a quality that will be crucial against the veteran Fili. The Brazilian fighter's striking accuracy, landing 46% of his significant strikes compared to Fili's 37%, gives him a clear edge in the stand-up exchanges. Moreover, Costa's superior defense, absorbing only 2.29 significant strikes per minute compared to Fili's 4.11, suggests he can weather Fili's offense while mounting his own.

Costa's training camp at Chute Boxe alongside Joanderson Brito, who previously knocked out Fili in just 41 seconds, provides him with invaluable insights into Fili's weaknesses. At 28 years old, Costa is entering his prime, while Fili, at 34, may be on the decline of his career. The Brazilian's hunger to climb the ranks and his ability to adapt mid-fight will likely prove too much for Fili to handle. With Costa's improved grappling, evidenced by his recent submission victory, and his more efficient striking, he has the tools to exploit Fili's vulnerabilities and secure a decisive win, potentially via TKO or submission in the later rounds.

Final Andre Fili-Melquizael Costa Prediction & Pick

The featherweight clash between Andre Fili and Melquizael Costa at UFC Seattle promises to be an intriguing battle of experience versus rising talent. Fili, with his wealth of UFC experience and well-rounded skill set, brings a veteran's savvy to the octagon. His ability to mix striking with wrestling and adapt mid-fight could prove crucial. However, Costa's recent performances have shown significant improvement, particularly in his striking accuracy and defensive skills.

While Fili's experience cannot be discounted, Costa's hunger and evolving skill set make this a closely matched bout. Costa's training with Joanderson Brito, who previously defeated Fili, could provide valuable insights. Ultimately, this fight may come down to who can implement their game plan more effectively. Given Costa's recent momentum and Fili's inconsistent performances, I predict a narrow victory for Costa via split decision. His striking efficiency and improved grappling should allow him to edge out the veteran in a closely contested three-round battle.

Final Andre Fili-Melquizael Costa Prediction & Pick: Melquizael Costa (-118), Over 2.5 Rounds (-210)