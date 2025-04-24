ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry versus Carlos Prates continues on the main card with a fight between Anthony Smith and Joselyne Edwards in the light heavyweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Smith-Mingyang prediction and pick.

Anthony Smith (38-21) enters UFC Kansas City after a tough stretch, having lost back-to-back fights, most recently suffering a second-round TKO to Dominick Reyes last December, and dropping a unanimous decision to Roman Dolidze in June. Prior to that, Smith showcased his submission skills with a first-round guillotine over Vitor Petrino. Now, Smith looks to turn back the clock against rising prospect Zhang Mingyang in what could be his final UFC appearance.

Zhang Mingyang (18-6) storms into UFC Kansas City riding an 11-fight win streak, all first-round finishes. Most recently, he stopped Ozzy Diaz with strikes at UFC Fight Night 248 and knocked out Brendson Ribeiro at UFC 298. Now, the explosive “Mountain Tiger” looks to spoil Anthony Smith’s farewell bout.

Here are the UFC Kansas City Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Anthony Smith-Zhang Mingyang Odds

Anthony Smith: +350

Zhang Mingyang: -455

Over 1.5 rounds: +160

Under 1.5 rounds: -210

Why Anthony Smith Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Dominick Reyes – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 34 (19 KO/TKO/15 SUB)

Anthony Smith has every reason to believe he can cap his storied career with a victory over Zhang Mingyang at UFC Kansas City. Despite coming off two tough losses, Smith’s experience against elite competition, having faced the division’s best over a 17-year career, gives him a strategic and mental edge over the still-unproven Zhang. Smith’s well-rounded game, including a dangerous submission arsenal and the ability to mix up his striking, has been forged in battles against top-tier opponents, while Zhang is still largely untested against the UFC’s upper echelon.

Smith’s durability and fight IQ are key assets, especially as Zhang has never been pushed past the first round in his UFC tenure. If Smith can weather Zhang’s early aggression and drag the fight into deeper waters, his veteran savvy and composure should expose gaps in Zhang’s game. Smith’s reach advantage and grappling could be decisive if he chooses to implement a clinch-heavy or ground-based approach, neutralizing Zhang’s knockout power. With the motivation to retire on his own terms and in front of a supportive Midwest crowd, expect Smith to use his experience, resilience, and versatility to outlast the surging prospect and end his career with a statement win.

Why Zhang Mingyang Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Ozzy Diaz – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 18 (12 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Zhang Mingyang enters UFC Kansas City with a wave of momentum and the kind of knockout power that makes him a nightmare matchup for a veteran like Anthony Smith. Riding an 11-fight win streak all finishes inside the first round Zhang has established himself as one of the division’s most explosive prospects, with 12 knockouts and six submissions among his 18 career victories. His striking output is staggering, averaging 8.57 significant strikes landed per minute at 55% accuracy, dwarfing Smith’s 3.20 per minute and 49% accuracy. This relentless pace and finishing instinct have overwhelmed every opponent during his current run.

While Smith brings experience and a slight reach advantage, Zhang’s youth, athleticism, and ability to start fast could be decisive. Smith has shown durability, but he’s also absorbed significant damage in recent fights and has struggled against aggressive, powerful opponents. Zhang’s training with elite teams at Xtreme Couture and the UFC Performance Institute has further sharpened his skills, making him more than just a knockout artist. If Zhang can impose his pace early and keep the fight standing, his power and volume are likely to break through Smith’s defenses. Expect Zhang to make a statement, potentially scoring another first-round finish and cementing his status as a rising force at light heavyweight.

Final Anthony Smith-Zhang Mingyang Prediction & Pick

Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang at UFC Kansas City is expected to be a high-octane striking battle with serious knockout potential. Smith, a seasoned veteran with 20 career knockouts and 15 submissions, is looking to end his storied career on a high note after a recent rough patch. However, Zhang enters as the heavy favorite, riding an 11-fight win streak, all first-round finishes, showcasing explosive power and relentless aggression. The consensus among oddsmakers and analysts is that Zhang’s youth, momentum, and finishing ability give him the edge, especially given Smith’s recent struggles against aggressive opponents. While Smith’s experience and resilience can’t be discounted, and he’s capable of pulling off a comeback, the most likely outcome is Zhang overwhelming Smith early and securing a first or second-round knockout. Expect fireworks, but Zhang’s power and pace should be the difference in this co-main event.

Final Anthony Smith-Zhang Mingyang Prediction & Pick: Zhang Mingyang (-455), Under 1.5 rounds (-210)