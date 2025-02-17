ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Club Brugge looks to return to the round of 16 with a win as they face Atalanta. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with an Atalanta-Club Brugge prediction and pick.

In the first leg, Club Brugge played host. They would strike first, scoring in the 15th minute on a goal from Ferran Jutgla. Still, Atalanta would tie the game on a Mario Pasalic goal in the 41st minute. The game would remain scoreless into stoppage time of the second half. There, Club Brugge would be awarded a penalty. Gustaf Nilsson would convert the penalty to win the game 2-1.

Here are the Atalanta-Club Brugge Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Atalanta-Club Brugge Odds

Atalanta: -200

Club Brugge: +500

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 goals: -154

Under 2.5 goals: +126

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Club Brugge

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match, including the playoffs.

Why Atalanta Will Win

Atalanta has also scored well in UCL play. They have scored in seven of nine fixtures while scoring 2.33 goals per fixture this year. They have also scored well at home. They have scored seven goals at home so far in UCL play, good for 1.75 goals per game. Still, they have scored in just two of the four games at home so far in UCL play. After two 0-0 draws, Atalanta scored two in the next game and then five in their last home game.

Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman have led the way for Atalanta in UCL play. De Ketelaere has four goals and five assists so far in UCL play. He has five goals and five assists so far in Serie A play. Meanwhile, Lookman has four goals and an assist in UCL play, while he has ten goals and five assists in Serie A play. Still, he is dealing with a knee injury and could miss this game. Meanwhile, Mateo Retegui has led the way for Atalanata overall in Serie A play. He has 20 goals with three assists. Retegui has scored three times so far in UCL play. Finally, Mario Pasalic has three goals and an assist in UCL play.

Atalanta has been dominant on defense this year. They have conceded just eight goals overall in UCL play. That is good for just .89 goals conceded per game. Further, they have allowed just three goals at home so far in UCL play. All three of those goals came in one game, as Atalanta has three clean sheets at home so far in UCL play.

Why Club Brugge Will Win

Club Brugge has scored in seven of nine UCL games so far. Still, they have scored just nine goals overall and average just one goal per game. Club Brugge has scored more than one goal in a game just twice so far in UCL play, and both times were at home. Still, Club Brugge has scored in all four road games this year, scoring one goal in each of them.

Gustav Nilsson has led the way for Club Brugge in domestic league play. He has nine goals and five assists in domestic league play but has just one goal so far in UCL play. In UCL play, it is Hans Vanaken who has led the way. He has one goal and one assist this year. Further, he has eight goals and eight assists in the Belgian Pro League. Further, Raphael Onyedika has a goal and an assist so far in UCL play.

The defense for Club Brugge has been solid in UCL play. They have allowed just eight goals in seven games, good for just 1.14 goals against per game in UCL play. They also have three clean sheets so far in UCL play this year. At home in UCL play, they have given up four goals in three games so far.

Final Atalanta-Club Brugge Prediction & Pick

When Club Brugge has scored more than one goal just twice in UCL play, but they did win both of those games. When they have scored less than two goals, Club Brugge is 2-2-3. Meanwhile, Atalanta has allowed more than one goal just three times, losing two of the three. Atalanta is built on their defense, which will lead them in this game. They held Club Brugge to just 11 overall shots and four on target in the first game. That gave Club Brugge an expected goal total of just .53 outside of the penalty. Expect the Atalanta defense to carry them to a win in this one.

Final Atalanta-Club Brugge Prediction & Pick: Atalanta ML (-200)