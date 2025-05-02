ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Athletics look to pick up the win on the road in Miami when they take on the Marlins to open their series on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Marlins prediction and pick.

Athletics-Rangers Projected Starters

Osvaldo Bido vs. Adam Mazur

Osvaldo Bido – (2-2) with a 4.31 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP

Last Start: Bido took a no-decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out one.

2025 Road Splits: Bido has been a lot better on the road than at home, where he is 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 15.2 innings.

Adam Mazur – (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 0.00 WHIP

Last Start: Upon joining the Marlins organization at last year's trade deadline, Mazur registered a 5.21 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 38 innings over eight starts at Jacksonville.

2025 Home Splits: Mazur will be making his home debut this season.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Marlins Odds

Athletics: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -138

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Marlins

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oakland Athletics have a strong case to beat Adam Mazur and the Miami Marlins on Friday, and it starts with Osvaldo Bido’s recent form and the Marlins’ struggles. Bido has been particularly effective on the road, where he’s posted a 2.37 ERA across three starts, allowing just four earned runs in 15.2 innings. While his overall numbers show some inconsistency, Bido’s ability to limit damage away from home gives the Athletics a crucial edge in a pitcher-friendly environment like loanDepot park. The A’s have also played better as underdogs, holding a 9-6 record on the road and showing resilience against teams with losing records.

On the other side, Adam Mazur returns to the Marlins’ rotation after a stint in Triple-A, and his MLB track record is shaky. In his first eight major league starts, Mazur posted a 7.49 ERA, struggling with command and giving up too many baserunners. While his minor league numbers this year are impressive, the jump back to MLB hitters is a tough test, especially against an Athletics lineup that’s been generating offense and recently notched multi-hit games against top competition. With the Marlins just 1-4 in their last five games and showing defensive lapses, the Athletics have the momentum and the pitching matchup to come out on top Friday night.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Adam Mazur and the Miami Marlins are poised to take down Osvaldo Bido and the Oakland Athletics on Friday, thanks to Mazur’s recent dominance and Miami’s offensive firepower. Mazur has been outstanding in Triple-A this season, posting a 1.44 ERA with 24 strikeouts and a 0.84 WHIP over 25 innings, showing he’s refined his command and is ready to translate that success to the big leagues. While Mazur’s first taste of MLB action came with growing pains, his ability to rack up strikeouts and limit baserunners in the minors signals a pitcher on the rise. The Marlins’ lineup, which ranks among the league’s best in hits per game, will give Mazur the run support he needs, especially against an Athletics team that’s struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard.

On the other side, Osvaldo Bido has been inconsistent for Oakland, carrying a 4.31 ERA and a high 1.53 WHIP into this matchup, with recent outings marked by allowing too many baserunners and big innings. Miami’s offense, averaging over nine hits per game, is well-positioned to take advantage of Bido’s tendency to allow contact, while Mazur’s improved form should keep the Athletics’ bats in check. With Mazur’s upside and a lineup capable of stringing together rallies, the Marlins have the edge to secure a win at home and build momentum as they look to climb the standings.

Final Athletics-Marlins Prediction & Pick

Friday’s matchup between the Athletics and Marlins features Osvaldo Bido for Oakland and Adam Mazur for Miami, both looking to establish consistency on the mound. Bido enters with a 4.31 ERA, showing flashes of effectiveness but also a tendency to allow traffic on the bases. Mazur, meanwhile, is making his return to the majors after a strong minor league stint and is projected for an ERA near 4.73, indicating potential but also some volatility. Both lineups have struggled to generate consistent offense, but Miami’s home field advantage and Mazur’s recent minor league success could give the Marlins a slight edge. Expect a competitive, low-scoring game where bullpen performance may decide the outcome.

Final Athletics-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins (+118), Under 9 (-108)