JP Sears and Max Meyer face off in Game 2 in Miami! This series is big for momentum with the Athletics playing well, while the Marlins have taken a nosedive. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Marlins prediction and pick.

Athletics-Marlins Projected Starters

JP Sears vs. Max Meyer

JP Sears (4-2) with a 2.94 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on five hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts through 5.2 innings.

Away Splits: (3-1) 2.19 ERA

Max Meyer (2-3) with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed five runs on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts through four innings.

Home Splits: (1-1) 2.04 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Marlins Odds

Athletics: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: +102

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Athletics vs. Marlins

Time: 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics struggled to a 69-93 record last season, but they are 17-15 this season and have surprised. They have won four of their previous five games. The Athletics struggled behind the plate last season, but they have jumped into the top 10 this season. The pitching has also struggled and has not seen much improvement to start the 2025 season. Brent Rooker, JJ Bleday, Tyler Soderstrom, Max Muncy, Jacob Wilson, Lawrence Butler, and Miguel Andujar have played well on an unimpressive offense to start the year. J.P. Sears and Luis Severino have been solid on the mound. The Athletics seem better than last season, but they must maintain it.

JP Sears is the starter for the Athletics in this game. He has a 4-2 record, a 2.94 ERA, and a 1.07 WHIP. He has allowed 11 runs on 30 hits with six walks and 30 strikeouts across 33.2 innings in his six starts. Sears has a K/BB ratio of five through his starts. The Athletics are also 4-2 through his six starts. Sears is one of the best pitchers on the Athletics' roster and should slow down the Marlins despite how well they are playing behind the plate.

The Athletics' offense has been one of the biggest stories in the MLB this year. They are seventh in batting average at .253 after finishing last season with a .233 average. Soderstrom and Wilson have been the biggest standouts on this much-improved offense. Soderstrom leads in home runs with nine, RBI with 24, and OBP at .351. Wilson leads in batting average at .331 and in total hits with 39. The Athletics have the offense to challenge Meyer on the mound for the Marlins. Meyer is also playing well, so this is a big challenge for the Athletics, especially on the road.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins were among the worst teams in the MLB last season, with a 62-100 record, and they have not been all that much better, with a 12-18 record. They come into this game losing five straight and six of their last seven games. The offense was around average for the Marlins last season; they are a top 10 unit in the league this season. The pitching has taken a nosedive and is the worst in the MLB, similar to how much they struggled last season. Otto Lopez, Xavier Edwards, Griffin Conine, Matt Mervis, Agustin Ramirez, and Kyle Stowers have stood out despite their offensive struggles. Max Meyer is the only pitcher playing well on the mound. The Marlins seem better than last year's disaster, but they are still struggling coming into this matchup.

The Marlins are starting Meyer on the mound. He has a 2-3 record, a 3.18 ERA, and a 1.21 WHIP. He has allowed 13 runs on 30 hits with 11 walks and 47 strikeouts through 34 innings across his six starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 4.3 in those starts. The Marlins are 3-3 in his six starts. He is the best pitcher for Miami, and they need him to step up against an Athletics offense that has been red-hot and playing very well. This is a giant X-factor because of how much the rest of the Marlins' pitching staff has struggled in comparison.

The Marlins' offense has steadily gotten better and better this year. They were 14th in team batting average at .244 last season and have a .255 average this season. Stowers, Mervis, and Edwards have stood out on the offense the most for the Marlins. Stowers leads in batting average at .323, RBI at 19, and OBP at .396. Then, Mervis leads in home runs with seven, and Edwards leads in total hits with 33. The Marlins have a great offense and enough depth to cause issues for Sears. This will be another giant matchup in this game.

Final Athletics-Marlins Prediction & Pick

These two teams look very similar entering this matchup. Sears and Meyer are around, even on the mound, but Sears is better. The Marlins have a slightly better offense. The Marlins cover, but the Athletics still win a close game in Miami.

Final Athletics-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-192)