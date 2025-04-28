ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Athletics look to pick up the win on the road in Texas when they take on the Rangers in the second game of their series on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Rangers prediction and pick.

Athletics-Rangers Projected Starters

Joey Estes vs. Jacob deGrom

LJoey Estes – (0-2) with a 15.43 ERA and a 3.00 WHIP

Last Start: Estes was pummeled for six runs on six hits over just three innings of work in his last start on April 6th against the Rockies.

2025 Road Splits: Estes was roughed up in his only start on the road this season against the Colorado Rockies, giving up six runs and just lasting three innings.

Jacob deGrom – (0-1) with a 3.33 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP

Last Start: DeGrom didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Athletics after allowing two runs on six hits and no walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

2025 Home Splits: DeGrom has pitched great at home, where he is 0-1 with a 2.55 ERA and 0.91 WHIP across 17.2 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Rangers Odds

Athletics: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +172

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Joey Estes and the Oakland Athletics are primed to upset Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, thanks to a combination of recent offensive momentum and Estes’ ability to keep games competitive. While deGrom’s reputation and 3.33 ERA command respect, the A’s have shown they can produce runs against top pitching, averaging 4.77 per game-seventh best in MLB. Estes, despite some inconsistency, has delivered quality starts, including a strong second half last season where he posted a 3.29 ERA after the All-Star break. His ability to limit home runs and keep his team in games gives Oakland a fighting chance, especially if he can replicate his recent success against tough lineups.

The Athletics’ offense has also matched up well with Texas this season, out-hitting the Rangers in head-to-head matchups and averaging more runs per game. If Estes can navigate the early innings and avoid the big mistakes that have occasionally plagued him, Oakland’s lineup is capable of providing enough support to put pressure on deGrom, whose workload is still being managed after recent injuries. With the A’s bullpen showing improvement and the lineup clicking, look for Oakland to capitalize on any opportunity and edge out the Rangers in a tightly contested game.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers are set up to overpower Joey Estes and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, with the matchup heavily favoring Texas on both the mound and in the lineup. DeGrom has returned from injury looking every bit the ace, delivering five scoreless innings with six strikeouts in his 2025 debut and following up with strong outings, including a 5.1-inning, six-strikeout performance against the Athletics. His ERA has dropped to 3.33, and his command and ability to shut down opposing lineups are reminiscent of his Cy Young peak. The Rangers’ rotation, led by deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, is considered one of the best in baseball, giving Texas a significant edge every time deGrom takes the mound.

On the other side, Joey Estes has struggled with consistency, ending 2024 with an 8.71 ERA in September and continuing to show vulnerability to home runs and hard contact this spring. While Estes flashes potential, his low strikeout rate and high expected slugging against make him a risky bet against a deep Rangers lineup that thrives at home. Texas boasts a great home record and features offensive leaders like Adolis García, Marcus Semien, and Corey Seager, who consistently deliver in clutch moments. With deGrom’s dominance, the Rangers’ strong defense, and a lineup ready to capitalize on any mistakes, expect Texas to take control early and secure a convincing win over Oakland.

Final Athletics-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Jacob deGrom and the Rangers are heavy favorites to win Tuesday’s matchup against Joey Estes and the Athletics. DeGrom has returned to form, showcasing dominant stuff and a 3.33 ERA, while the Rangers’ offense thrives at home. Meanwhile, Estes has struggled early in 2025, allowing 12 earned runs in just seven innings across two starts, prompting a demotion to Triple-A. With Texas boasting a deep lineup and deGrom’s elite command, the Athletics face an uphill battle. Expect the Rangers to control the game from the start and secure a convincing victory over an Oakland team still searching for stability in its rotation.

Final Athletics-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-205), Under 8.5 (-115)