ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour continues it's west coast swing with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am this weekend! This event will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out an AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am prediction and pick.

This is where the real fun begins on tour. Not only is this a signature event, meaning it has a $20,000,000 purse, but a lot of the best golfers on the world will return to the course. Scottie Scheffler missed time as he cut his hand, but he is making his season debut this weekend. Jordan Spieth will also be back from injury, same with Viktor Hovland. Along with that, both Rory McIlroy was playing in Dubai, but he will be teeing off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. Ludvig Aberg was sick during the last event, but he is healthy and looking to make a splash this weekend, as well.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am is never easy. A champion has not scored lower than -19 since Brandt Snedeker in the 2014/15 season. Now, this is a no-cut event with two separate courses being uses. One round will be played at Spyglass Hill while the other three rounds will take place at Pebble Beach. The courses are not the longest, and Pebble Beach has plenty of sand protecting the greens. Greens in regulation is probably the most important stat, but sand save percentage, and putting are right up there with it.

Here are the PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am Odds (Top 15):

Scottie Scheffler: +400

Rory McIlroy: +1100

Justin Thomas: +1400

Collin Morikawa: +1400

Ludvig Aberg: +1800

Patrick Cantlay: +2000

Hideki Matsuyama: +2200

Sungjae Im: +2500

Tommy Fleetwood: +3300

Jason Day: +3500

Sam Burns: +3500

Viktor Hovland: +5000

Keegan Bradley: +5000

Will Zalatoris: +5000

Wyndham Clark: +5000

Corey Connors: +5000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am Favorite Picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is making his season debut, and it is no surprise that he is a heavy favorite. Last season, Scheffler won seven times, and he was runner-up twice. In fact, Scheffler made just under $30MM in winnings on tour last season. He was great in every aspect of the game, and there is no reason to believe he can't continue that this weekend.

Rory McIlroy: McIlroy, as mentioned, has been playing in Dubai to begin the 2025 season. He has been able to crush the ball off the tee, and he was great with his approach shots. When he found himself in the sand, he was pretty good at saving himself, as well. McIlroy made his TGL debut on Monday night, and he played well. He should be able to leave himself with a lot of short irons into the green this weekend, so if he is solid with those clubs then there is a chance for him.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has played one event this season. He finished second place at the Sentry, and is ranked number four in the world. at the Sentry, Morikawa gained 1.466 strokes on his approach. He also hit over 90 percent of his greens in regulation, and was very accurate off the tee. If Morikawa can have another event like that, he will be at the top of this leaderboard.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am Sleeper Picks

Tom Kim: Kim stole the show at TGL Monday night. He was nailing putts, crushing his driver, and hitting his irons well. He showed why there is a lot of reason to be excited for Kim's future on the PGA Tour. Kim has been pretty good with his approach shots as ranks 11th on tour in Strokes Gained: Approach to Green through his first two events. Kim has to be a lot better with his putter in the elements outdoors, but his odds make him a very exciting choice.

Beau Hossler: Hossler is the player that you might not expect here. He participated in both the American Express and Farmers Insurance Open. In those events, Hossler finished T12, and T15. Now, approach is one of the most important stats here and his approaches have not been great. However, his sand saves have been great, and he is first on the PGA Tour in putts per round. If Hossler can just be better with his approach shots, he will surprise some people at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am Prediction & Pick

This is going to be the most fun event of the season. The weather is going to be chilly, and the course is tough, so do not expect any super low scores. As for a winner, a lot of me wants to pick Hossler. He has good history at Pebble Beach, but is approach shots put me off. Instead, I will be taking Collin Morikawa to win.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am Prediction & Pick: Collin Morikawa (+1400)