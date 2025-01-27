Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will face off in the TGL arena on Monday night. The two golf icons helped found the league through TMRW Sports and have been at the previous events. Woods and Jupiter Links lost their first match in a blowout but McIlroy's Boston Common has not played yet. TGL fans will get the two biggest names in golf in the arena on a new night this week.

Each team has four players on their roster but fields three each week. So Tiger Woods will be joined by Kevin Kisner again after his poor debut and Tom Kim, who has not played yet. Max Homa will not play this week for Jupiter Links. Boston Common starts with three major champions, McIlroy, noted Boston sports fan Keegan Bradley, and Adam Scott. Their fourth member is Hideki Matsuyama.

TGL has been a ratings success for ESPN so far, even with a poor third week. The last time Woods played, over 1 million people watched the event. Getting Woods and McIlroy on the same screen should help ratings bounce back from their low point. But the product has to improve for the long-term health of the league. What should fans be looking for on Monday?

TGL must make improvements after sleepy Week 3

Week 3 saw Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC 4-0. Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay did not score much but they still came out with the win. They did not throw the hammer at any point, which would double the worth of a given hole. That led to a sleepy competition with very few memorable moments.

This week, TGL should be taking center stage. There is no football to compete with and the PGA Tour is rounding into its peak season. The simulator league is supposed to drive viewership and interest in the overall game. However, a significant drop in ratings from the Tour's The American Express does not show that correlation.

TGL's schedule is about to get much more interesting in the coming weeks. Boston Common is back in the arena next week against Los Angeles Golf Club with major champions Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa. Then, after a week off, they have a President's Day tripleheader that should garner a lot of visibility.

This is the only time that Jupiter Links and Boston Common will play this year so if you want to watch Tiger and Rory, Monday is your night.