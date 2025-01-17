Rory McIlroy is kicking off his 2025 season overseas on the DP World Tour. He is playing in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a tournament he has won a record four times. That includes a triumph just last year.

However, things are not going swimmingly this time around. McIlroy finished his second round on Friday just above the cut line. He followed an opening-round 70 with a 1-under 71 on Friday. The Northern Irishman enters the weekend at 3-under and nine shots off the pace set by Ewen Ferguson.

Nevertheless, McIlroy remained positive after his round.

“You know, get out there early tomorrow and try to post a score and get myself up the leaderboard and give myself a chance for Sunday.

“I'd say the winning score isn't going to be much above what the leader is right now, especially the way the course is going to play over the weekend, and the especially this golf course has played over the weekend the last couple years,” McIlroy said.

“The greens will continue to get a little bit firmer and will put such a premium on putting it in the fairway and hitting a lot of greens. If I can focus on that over the weekend and get a couple of putts to drop, I think I've still got a decent chance.”

The four-time major champion has precedent to lean on, after all. When McIlroy won this event in 2015, he erased a 10-shot deficit entering the weekend. That year, he went crazy low with a 63 on Saturday, moving him just two shots back. Rory took the lead early on Sunday and never relinquished it. No one has overcome a larger deficit on the DP World Tour since that feat.

So, while he is currently tied for 33rd, he is not facing an obstacle he has not already overcome on this exact golf course. The headspace is right. Will his game match it?