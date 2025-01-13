The 2025 PGA Tour season kicked off two weeks ago in Maui, with Hideki Matsuyama setting records at The Sentry. This past weekend, the field was without many of the top players on tour. Nevertheless, Nick Taylor ensured fans a great time with his epic finish. Both tournaments were without fan favorite Jordan Spieth.

Spieth has been recovering from wrist surgery he underwent in August.

During a phone conversation with the Associated Press, Spieth revealed his plan to return to the PGA Tour. Golf fans can expect to see the Texan at the first Signature Event of the 2025 season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That tournament is slated for Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.

That is great news for golf fans everywhere. It has been quite some time since we all saw Spieth playing consistently at a high level. That is something we all became accustomed to early in his career.

Spieth won the 2015 Masters as a 21-year-old. He then won the U.S. Open two months later and added an Open Championship to his resume in 2017. But in recent years, his game has fallen off considerably. His last win came at the RBC Heritage in 2022 and last season, he notched only three top-10s. Much of that has to do with injury.

Spieth then detailed his progress and the status of his swing.

“I had some really bad habits for a long time,” Spieth, 31, told the AP. “Whether it was something that would have happened anyway or whether anything in my wrist was causing me to not be able to get into certain positions, I don’t have that issue now.

“I’m not calling this swing changes,” he said. “These are just a reset into some of the stuff I did that was my DNA, that was super advantageous that I had gotten away from for one reason or another.”