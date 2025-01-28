ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 1 ranked Auburn Tigers (18-1, 6-0 SEC) visit the LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-5 SEC) Wednesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Auburn-LSU prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Auburn-LSU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Auburn-LSU Odds

Auburn: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1200

LSU: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +720

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Auburn-LSU

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn is fourth in the SEC in scoring. They average 84.0 points per game, and they shoot 49.2 percent from the field. Their field goal percentage is actually the best in the SEC. Auburn is also third in the SEC in three-point percentage this season. They are a very good offensive team. They do not take a whole bunch of shots, but they will hit the shots that are taken. Auburn will also take care of the ball. They commit the fewest turnovers in the SEC, and the fifth-fewest turnovers in the nation. If they can keep up their solid offensive play, they will win this game.

Auburn can also get it done on the defensive end of the court. The Tigers are second in the SEC in points allowed per game at just 65.3 points. It is not easy to allow a low amount of points against SEC competition, so it is very impressive what Auburn can do on the defensive end. Opposing teams shoot just 39.0 percent from the field, and 29.7 percent from three against them. Their ability to play well on both ends of the court is a big reason for their current 11-game win streak. If Auburn keeps it up, they will have the ability to win this game big.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

LSU does have the talent to keep up on offense. They score 79.3 points per game. LSU is in an offensive conference, so that number does not rank well, but almost 80 points per game is nothing to laugh at. The Tigers are just average when it comes to the other offensive statistics, but they do find a way to put up points. Cam Carter scores 17.6 points per game while Jordan Sears is at 14.2. These two guards are the key for LSU to score. If they can have a good game, expect LSU to score somewhere near their average on the season. If that happens, they will be able to cover this spread.

LSU is a great home team. The Tigers are 10-1 in their 11 home games this season. Their one home loss was against a good Vanderbilt team, but they did beat Arkansas at home. Surprisingly, those were the only two home games LSU has played in conference. Auburn has only played four true road games this season, and that is where their one loss came. Along with that, Auburn has played the other three road games very close. With this game coming at home for LSU, it is going to be hard for Auburn to win by more 13 points.

Final Auburn-LSU Prediction & Pick

This is a conference game, which is a big reason why I think this game will be closer than the spread suggests. LSU is a better team than they are given credit for, as well. I will take the Tigers of LSU to cover the spread.

Final Auburn-LSU Prediction & Pick: LSU +13.5 (-110)