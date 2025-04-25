ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Barcelona looks to start the semifinals strong as they host Inter Milan. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Barcelona-Inter Milan prediction and pick.

Barcelona went 6-1-1 in the league phase of the tournament, giving them a bye into the round of 16. There, they would face Benfica. After a 1-0 first leg, they would win the second leg 3-1 to advance on a 4-1 aggregate. They would then face Borussia Dortmund in the next round. Barcelona won the first leg 4-0, but lost the second leg 3-1. Still, they would advance on a 5-3 aggregate score.

Meanwhile, also went 6-1-1 in the league phase of the tournament, also receiving a bye into the round of 16. They would face Feyenoord in their first round of the knockout phase. After a 2-0 first leg, they would win the second leg 2-1 to advance. They would then face Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Inter would win the first leg 2-1, and then have a 2-2 draw in the second leg, advancing on a 4-3 aggregate score.

Here are the Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Barcelona-Inter Milan Odds

Barcelona: -140

Inter Milan: +350

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: -184

Under 2.5 goals: +148

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: CBS/Paramount+

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match, including the playoffs.

Why Barcelona Will Win

Barcelona has scored very well this year. They have scored in 50 of 52 games so far this year, scoring 2.92 goals per game and scoring 152 goals over 52 games. They have also scored 37 goals in the 12 UCL games so far. That is good for 3.08 goals per game so far in UCL play. Further, they scored in every UCL game, including all six games at home. They have scored 21 goals in six home games so far, good for 3.5 per game at home.

It is the combination of Robert Lewandowski and Raphina that has led the way for Barcelona so far. Lewandowski has scored 25 goals and two assists in La Liga play, while he has 11 goals in UCL play. Raphinha has scored 12 times with seven assists in UCL play, while he has scored 15 goals with nine assists in domestic league play. Further, Lamine Yamal has been solid this year for Barcelona. He has four goals and three assists in UCL play, while he has six goals and 12 assists in La Liga play this year.

Barcelona has been solid on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed 17 goals in UCL play so far, good for just 1.42 per game. They have been better on defense at home. Barcelona has three clean sheets at home in UCL play, while giving up just four total goals at home.

Why Inter Milan Will Win

Inter Milan has scored well this year. They have scored in 45 of their 50 total fixtures, scoring 100 goals in the process. That is good for two goals per game so far this year. In UCL play, they have scored in ten of 12 games, scoring 1.58 goals per game in the process. They have scored in four of their six road games so far in UCL play, scoring six goals in their six road games in UCL play.

Lautaro Martinez has been great in UCL play. He has eight goals in UCL play so far. He has 12 goals and three assists in Serie A play overall. Meanwhile, Marcus Thuram has led the way for Inter in Serie A play. He has 14 goals and four assists in Serie A play and has also scored three times with an assist so far in UCL play. Further, Mehdi Taemi has a goal and two assists in UCL play. He has just one goal and one assist so far in domestic league play.

Inter Milan has been great on defense this year. They have allowed just 44 goals over their 50 total fixtures this year. Inter Milan has been dominant on defense in UCL play. They have allowed just five goals so far in UCL play. Further, they have allowed just two goals in the six games road games so far in UCL play this year. They also have four clean sheets on the road this year.

Final Barcelona-Inter Milan Prediction & Pick

This game is a clash of styles. Barcelona is a high-scoring team that, while being able to play sound defense, is much more adept on the offensive end of the pitch. Meanwhile, Inter Milan is led by their stout defense. They have been dominant on defense in UCL play, allowing more than one goal in a game just once. Still, Barcelona has been great at home. They will continue that in this one and come away with the win.

Final Barcelona-Inter Milan Prediction & Pick: Barcelona ML (-140)