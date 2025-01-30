ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Utah Hockey Club looks to break their losing streak as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Utah Hockey Club-Wild prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets come into the game at 24-19-7 on the year, good for fourth in the Metropolitan Division, and just outside of a playoff spot. With them in the playoff race, the Blue Jackets will not be selling at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Los Angeles Kings. Zach Weresnki got to scoring started with a first-period goal, but the Kings would tie the game in the period. After a scoreless second period, Dante Fabbro would give the Blue Jackets the lead once again, but the Kings would tie the game up with 65 seconds left. This would force overtime, where Kirill Marchenko won the game for the Blue Jackets. They will be playing the Golden Knights on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Utah Hockey Club, who may be keeping their name longer than expected, come into the game at 21-21-8. That places them in fifth place in the Central Division. They are coming off a home game with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mikhail Sergachev opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first period. The Penguins would tie the game in the second period, but Michael Carcone would give the lead back to Utah less than two minutes later. Still, Pittsburgh would tie the game once again in the third period, and forced overtime. In overtime, Sidney Crosby scored to give the Penguins the 3-2 victory.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Utah Hockey Club NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Utah Hockey Club Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +142

Utah Hockey Club: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 6.5 (-104)

Under: 6.5 (-118)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Utah Hockey Club

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is Kirill Marchenko who leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points, leading the top line for the Blue Jackets. He comes in with 20 goals and 33 assists, good for 53 points. He also has two goals and 14 assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Adam Fantilli. Fantilli is sixth on the team in points with 14 goals and 14 assists. The line is rounded out by Dmitri Voronkov, who has 18 goals and 15 assists this year.

Zach Werenski, the blue liner, leads the team in points and assists this year. He comes in with 16 goals and 38 assists this year. He has five goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, with Sean Monahan out of the lineup, and Cole Sillinger day-to-day, Kent Johnson will be leading the second line. Johnson is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 14 goals and 17 assists. James van Riemsdyk will join him on the line, with his ten goals and 11 assists this year.

Why the Utah Hockey Club Could Cover the Spread/Win

Clayton Keller leads the Utah Hockey Club in goals, assists, and points this year, playing on the top line. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 36 assists, good for 54 points. He also has four goals and 16 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Logan Cooley is second on the team in points, having 15 goals and 28 assists. Nick Schmaltz rounds out the line. He is third on the team in points with ten goals and 30 assists.

Meanwhile, Mikhail Sergachev has been solid from the blue line. He is fifth on the team in points, with nine goals and 22 assists on the year. Barrett Hayton is also having a solid year, playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 12 goals and 14 assists.

Karel Vejmelka has been great this year and is expected to be in goal for Utah in this one. He is 11-14-3 on the year with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. Vejmelka is top 15 in the NHL in both goals-against average and save percentage this year.

With Elvis Merzlikins expected to start Thursday night, it will be Daniil Tarsov in goal for the Blue Jackets. He is 4-7-2 with a 3.83 goals-against average and a .871 save percentage. Last time out, he allowed six goals in a losing effort. It was the third time in five games he has allowed four or more goals.

Final Blue Jackets-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

The Utah Hockey Club comes in as the favorite in terms of odds in this NHL game. A major reason is their defense. They are 16th in the NHL in goals against per game, while Columbus is 26th. Further, Utah has the better goaltender in this one. That will give them the win.

Final Blue Jackets-Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick: Utah Hockey Club ML (-172)