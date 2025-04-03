ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Blue Jays visit New York City to play the Mets and start a new series! The Blue Jays have been red-hot to start the season and have won four straight to open the season. The Mets have been inconsistent to start the season in comparison. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Mets prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Mets Projected Starters

Kevin Gausman vs. Tylor Megill

Kevin Gausman (1-0) with a 3.00 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts through six innings.

Tylor Megill (1-0) with a 1.80 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts through five innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Mets Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +110

New York Mets: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Mets

Time: 3:10 am ET/12:10 pm PT

TV: Sportsnet/SNY

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays were unimpressive last season, with a 74-88 record, but they have started this season with a 3-2 record. They struggled behind the plate last season but have started this year red-hot. However, their pitching has not improved between the two seasons, at least not yet. Andres Gimenez, Anthony Santander, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Will Wagner, and George Springer have all started the season playing very well on this offense. Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassit are the two pitchers that stand out the most for the Blue Jays after some off-season moves where Jose Berrios and Yusei Kikuchi left. They have talent, but the question remains if they can keep this momentum going all year because they have started red-hot.

The Blue Jays are starting Kevin Gausman on the mound. He has a 1-0 record, a 3.00 ERA, and a 0.67 WHIP. He allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and four strikeouts through six innings in his first start. He has a K/BB ratio of four as well. Gausman has been great for Toronto and will be a massive key for them on the mound all year. This is an intriguing matchup for Gausman against the Mets, given how much talent they have on offense.

The Blue Jays' offense was just below average last season, with a .241 batting average, but this season, it has jumped to a team batting average of .288 through seven games. Springer and Gimenez lead the team in most batting categories. Springer leads in batting average at .429, in OBP at .520, and in total hits with nine. Gimenez leads the team in three home runs and RBI at six. This offense has a big challenge against Megill after how well he started this season, despite some of his struggles last year. This is a giant X-factor in this game between both teams.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are committed to success and have a monster payroll, and that's after having an 89-73. They were ranked 12th in batting average and 15th in team pitching ERA. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, Jesse Winker, and then the giant acquisition of Juan Soto make up a solid pitching rotation. Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, Tylor Megill, and Frankie Montas also make up a solid pitching rotation. The Mets have talent and can continue their emergence against the Astros in this matchup.

The Mets are starting Tylor Megill on the mound. In one start, he allowed one run on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts through five innings in a Mets 3-1 win. He also has a K/BB ratio of six. Megill has a lot of potential, and after an inconsistent 2024 season, he started strong in 2025. He has a difficult matchup against the Blue Jays and their red-hot offense, so this matchup will decide the game between them.

The Mets' offense was great last year and got even better heading into this season, but things have been a struggle to start. Their team batting average was .246, 12th best in the league, and is now .188 to start the season. Alonso and Nimmo lead the Mets in most of the essential batting categories. Alonso had a batting average of .286, eight RBI, and an OBP of .423. Nimmo leads the team in home runs at two and in hits with six. They have a big challenge against Gauman for the Blue Jays.

Final Blue Jays-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays are playing exceptionally well to start the season, while the Mets have struggled in comparison and have been inconsistent. I trust the Mets in this game because of Megill's hot start. The Mets win and cover at home against the Blue Jays to break their winning streak.

Final Blue Jays-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York Mets -1.5 (+158)