UFC Saudi Arabia: Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov continues on the prelims with a fight in the featherweight division between Bogdan Grad and Lucas Alexander. Grad successfully secured his UFC contract with a split decision victory in his second appearance on the Contender Series his last time out meanwhile, Alexander will making his third appearance in the octagon after a 14-month layoff. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Grad-Alexander prediction and pick.

Bogdan Grad (14-2) was finally able to secure his UFC contract after a razor-close split-decision victory against Michael Aswell on the Contender Series. Now, Grad will look to do one better by securing his first win inside the UFC octagon when he takes on fellow featherweight Lucas Alexander this weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Lucas Alexander (8-4) made a splash in the featherweight division when he defeated longtime veteran Steven Peterson in his second UFC fight. However, after getting knocked out against Jeka Saragih, he is now just 1-2 in his UFC career. He is coming off a 14-month layoff due to injury and will be looking to get back into the win column when he takes on promotional newcomer Bogdan Grad this weekend.

Here are the UFC Saudi Arabia Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Saudi Arabia Odds: Bogdan Grad-Lucas Alexander Odds

Bogdan Grad: -102

Lucas Alexander: -112

Over 2.5 rounds: -105

Under 2.5 rounds: -125

Why Bogdan Grad Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Michael Aswell – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 (8 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Bogdan Grad is poised to make a spectacular UFC debut this weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia, where he's set to face Lucas Alexander in a featherweight clash. Grad, known as “The Unleashed,” brings an impressive 14-2 record to the Octagon, with a remarkable finishing rate that should give Alexander cause for concern. Grad's record includes eight wins by knockout and three by submission, demonstrating his well-rounded skill set and ability to end fights decisively. His propensity for first-round finishes, with eight to his credit, showcases his explosive power and quick-strike capabilities.

Grad's striking accuracy of 48.17% in his last Contender Series appearance indicates his precision in landing significant strikes. This accuracy, combined with his knockout power, could prove troublesome for Alexander, who has shown vulnerability to strikes in his recent UFC outings, including a KO/TKO loss to Jeka Saragih. Furthermore, Grad's rigorous training regimen, which includes two intense daily sessions, demonstrates his dedication to the sport and physical preparedness.1 While Alexander has more UFC experience, Grad's momentum, finishing ability, and hunger to make a statement in his debut give him a significant edge in this matchup. Expect Grad to push the pace early and look for a highlight-reel finish to announce his arrival in the UFC's featherweight division.

Why Lucas Alexander Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jeka Saragih – KO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 (3 KO/TKO)

Lucas Alexander is primed to secure a victory over UFC newcomer Bogdan Grad this weekend at UFC Saudi Arabia, leveraging his Octagon experience and striking prowess. Alexander, known for his striking-oriented fighting style, has already faced high-level competition in the UFC, which will prove invaluable against the debuting Grad. With 97 significant strikes landed out of 176 attempted in his UFC career, Alexander's striking accuracy and volume could overwhelm Grad, who has yet to experience the intensity of UFC-level competition.

Alexander's professional record of 8-4, including 3 wins by knockout, demonstrates his ability to finish fights and adapt to different opponents. His experience in high-pressure UFC environments will be a significant advantage over Grad, who may face octagon jitters in his debut. Alexander's journey from a skinny kid seeking confidence to a UFC fighter realizing his dream3 showcases the mental fortitude that could be the deciding factor in this matchup. Expect Alexander to utilize his UFC-tested skills and experience to outwork Grad and secure a decisive victory.

Final Bogdan Grad-Lucas Alexander Prediction & Pick

This featherweight matchup has the makings of being an absolute barnburner. Grad is a fighter that puts his foot on the gas from start to finish and he can expect to go to war with Alexander who thrives in a technical striking battle. Both Grad and Alexander have had their fair share of hiccups in their fighting careers but they will be looking to turn things around with a statement victory this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Ultimately, Alexander will certainly be the sharper and more technical striker in this matchup but the way that he struggles with grappling and a fight that ends up being a brawl Grad has more ways to get the job done and be victorious in his UFC debut as he finishes Alexander making a statement in his UFC debut.

Final Bogdan Grad-Lucas Alexander Prediction & Pick: Bogdan Grad (-102), Under 2.5 Rounds (-125)