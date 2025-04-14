ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves are north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Braves-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Grant Holmes vs. Easton Lucas

Grant Holmes (0-1) with a 4.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 9.0 innings pitched, 8 walks, 11 strikeouts, .219 oBA

Last Start: vs. Philadelphia Phillies: No Decision, 4.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 0 runs, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 games, 1 start, 5 innings pitched, 4 hits, 4 runs, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts

Easton Lucas (2-0) with a 0.00 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, 10.1 innings pitched, 3 walks, 11 strikeouts, .114 oBA

Last Start: at Boston Red Sox: Win, 5.1 innings pitched, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, Win, 5.0 innings pitched, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Blue Jays Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -106

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 8.5 (-130)

Under: 8.5 (+106)

How to Watch Braves-Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, SportsNet One

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are not playing their best baseball, but their bats have picked up some slack recently. In their last six games, Atlanta is batting .274 with a slugging percentage of .452. Atlanta has hit nine home runs in that span, and they are scoring just over four runs per game. Additionally, the Braves are averaging just under 10 hits per game. Easton Lucas is pitching well, but the Braves are returning to their ways of being one of the most dangerous lineups in the MLB.

Grant Holmes is pitching well. The ERA does not necessarily indicate that, but it is deceiving. Holmes does not allow a lot of hits, but the walks kill him. He is at almost one walk per inning, which is why his pitch count runs so high. In his two starts, the right-hander has only been able to go four innings because of his lack of command. The Braves need him to attack the zone a little bit more in this game. If he can cut down on the walks, the Braves will be in a good position to open this series with a win.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

It is still early, but Easton Lucas has not allowed a run yet. Now, that will obviously change at some point this season, but the start is encouraging. He is allowing opponents to bat just .114 off him and the xBA is only .187, so he is not getting lucky. Furthermore, Lucas has a high chase percentage, and whiff percentage, which is why he only has three walks. The right-hander needs to continue to pitching the way he is if the Blue Jays are going to win this game Monday night.

The Blue Jays have a chance to do some damage at the plate Monday night. In the last week of games, Toronto has the highest batting average in the MLB at .282. Along with that, the Blue Jays have scored almost five runs per game, and they are averaging over 10 hits per game. In that same span, the Braves pitching staff is allowing opponents to hit .271 off them. Atlanta's pitchers are a big reason for the struggles of the team, and the Blue Jays should be able to take advantage of that.

Final Braves-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

I trust Lucas just a little bit more than Holmes in this game. I will take the Blue Jays to win straight up.

Final Braves-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-110)