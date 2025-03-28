ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves are across the country to take on the San Diego Padres Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Braves-Padres Projected Starters

Reynaldo Lopez vs. Dylan Cease

Both pitchers will be making their first start of the season Friday night.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Padres Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +108

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How to Watch Braves vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, Padres.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Reynaldo Lopez is coming off his best season as a big leaguer. He made 25 starts, threw 135.2 innings, struck out 148, walked just 42, and he had an ERA under 2.00. Additionally, Lopez did a great job keeping the ball in the yard while allowing opponents to hit just .220 off him. He took a massive step forward last year, and the Braves are hoping 2025 will yield the same results. If Lopez can carry last year into this season, the Braves will have a great chance to win this game on the road.

The Braves are coming off a loss on opening day, but it was just one bad inning that got them. Other than that inning, Atlanta played really well. Seven of their nine hitters recorded a hit, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley both went deep, and the team drew six walks. The Braves made it very tough on the Padres' pitching staff, and they will need to have a similar game. It is not going to be easy against Dylan Cease, but Atlanta has to find a way to put together tough at-bats. If they can do that, the Braves will have a great chance to cover the spread.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cease is one of the better pitchers in the MLB. He was the topic of trade conversations this offseason, but he is staying in San Diego for the time being. With him on the mound, the Padres should feel very confident. Cease is a big strikeout pitcher, and he had a 10.6 K/9 last year. The right-hander was also able to hold opponents to a batting average of just .200 last season. He has nasty stuff on the mound, and it makes him extremely hard to hit. Because of that, Atlanta is going to struggle a bit. The only thing Cease needs to do is keep his pitch count down. If he can have a good game, the Padres are going to win game two of this series.

San Diego took game one on opening day. They were able to put up four runs in the fourth inning to seal the deal. Gavin Sheets homered for the team, but the Padres did their damage by staying in the park. Fernando Tatis Jr had three hits, Manny Machado doubled twice, and Jackson Merrill had four RBI. They were able to get it done at the dish and they have to have another good game. Cease should be able to provide a good start, but San Diego still has to hit again. If they can get to Lopez and then to the bullpen, the Padres will have a great chance to win this game at home.

Final Braves-Padres Prediction & Pick

This is going to be another good game. However, I trust Cease a little bit more. I will take the Padres to win.

Final Braves-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres (-126)