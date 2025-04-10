ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Rockies Thursday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Brewers-Rockies Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Ryan Feltner

The Brewers have not named a starter for Thursday night.

Ryan Feltner (0-0) with a 3.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 10.0 innings pitched, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts, .286 oBA

Last Start: vs. Athletics: No Decision, 5 innings pitched, 8 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: See above.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rockies Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -118

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 10.5 (+100)

Under: 10.5 (-122)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Rockies

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, Rockies.TV

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been dominant in this series. They have beaten the Rockies pretty easily in both games played. The best part of their game has been their offense. That is no surprise, though. Milwaukee has scored at least seven runs in each of their last four games. When a team scores seven runs in the MLB, it becomes very easy to win, even if the pitchers do not have their best stuff. With the game in Colorado, runs are a little bit easier to come by. If Milwaukee can continue to be solid on offense, they will cover this spread.

The Rockies have been brutal on the mound this season. They have a bottom-5 ERA in the MLB, and they allow opponents to hit over .300 off them. With the way the Brewers are hitting right now, the Rockies are in for a long game. That has been evident the first two matchups of this series. Feltner has been okay on the bump, but Milwaukee should be able to have another good game at the plate. If they do, the Brewers will be able to complete the sweep.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado has to keep up on the offensive side of things. The Brewers have been outstanding with their bats, so the Rockies have to match it if they want to win this game. They are batting .233 as a team, and they have scored just 33 runs. However, the Brewers are undecided on who they will start for Thursday's game. That usually indicates a bit of a bullpen game. If Colorado can force the Brewers to use multiple pitchers, they will be in a great position to win the game Thursday night.

Colorado needs Feltner to pitch one of his best games in this one. He is coming off a pretty good start against the Athletics, and his first start against the Tampa Bay Rays was solid. Point being, Feltner has been one of the better pitchers on the Rockies' staff. He has a great whiff rate, a great walk rate, and the right-hander is a pitcher that keeps the ball on the ground. In Colorado, that is very important. If he can have another good start, the Rockies will be able to win this game.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Brewers have been dominating at the plate, and I think that continues in this game. For that reason, I will take the Brewers to win straight up.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-118)