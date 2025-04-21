ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers-Giants.

The San Francisco Giants endured a particularly gut-wrenching loss on Sunday. They led the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. A three-run lead with three outs left should be game over. Justin Verlander pitched six very strong innings for San Francisco in his best start for the team to date. This game should have been tucked into the win column.

It didn't happen. Closer Kyle Walker had a clunker, and the Angels scored four runs in the ninth to walk off San Francisco.

The Giants have started their season on the right foot, but allowing four runs in the bottom of the ninth to lose 5-4 represents a conspicuous stumble. It's the first real taste of adversity for San Francisco this season. Now we get to find out if this team can immediately hit the reset button, or if it will go into a stumble. The Giants are battling the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks in a ruthlessly competitive National League West. In a division race this good and contentious, extended losing streaks can't be allowed to happen. The Giants need to get back on the beam and make sure that one bad loss to the Angels doesn't bleed into something worse.

Brewers-Giants Projected Starters

Quinn Priester vs Robbie Ray

Quinn Priester (1-0) pitched really well against the Tigers in his last start. Priester has made just two starts this season, so opposing hitters don't have a lot of accumulated film on him, at least not in 2025. That could work to his advantage. Let's see what he does against the Giants, whose offense did not play well over the past weekend in Anaheim against the Angels.

Last Start: April 15 vs Detroit Tigers — 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

Robbie Ray (3-0) ran into a good team in his last start. He struggled against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Six hits and five walks could have made Ray's night a lot worse than it was. He actually did well to limit the Phils to four runs, all things considered. Now, however, he has to regain his command and pitch well, which he did in the first few outings of his season.

Last Start: April 16 at Philadelphia Phillies — 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 5 BB, 8 K

Here are the Brewers-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Giants Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +120

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Brewers vs Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m ET/6:45 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers) | NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) | MLB Network (National)

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Quinn Priester is pitching better than Robbie Ray right now. The Brewers are getting good starting pitching and can contain a San Francisco offense which is currently struggling. The Giants did not score a lot of runs against the Angels over the weekend. The Brewers can hold them down.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have more than enough pitching to contain Milwaukee. San Francisco has had a very good season to this point, and a brief brush with adversity against the Angels won't derail the Giants' forward push. Milwaukee had to fly cross-country for this game, while San Francisco had the short hop from Anaheim. The Giants might be a little fresher for this game.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Giants, but the pitching matchup is less than clear-cut in pointing to a winner. Wait for a live play here.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants moneyline