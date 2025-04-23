ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers-Giants.

The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers have traded punches this week. The Giants won the first game of this series on Monday. The Brewers punched back by scoring more than 10 runs on Tuesday.

Both teams look like contenders in the National League. However, the Giants have to deal with the Dodgers, Padres, and Diamondbacks in a ruthless NL West. The Brewers do have to contend with the high-scoring Chicago Cubs but are in a much more favorable position in the NL Central. The Reds, Cardinals and Pirates are all struggling, so the Brewers have a far better chance of winning their division and — moreover — not needing to win 95 games to make the playoffs. Every degree of leverage matters, so the Brewers and Giants both want to get the upper hand in this series.

Brewers-Giants Projected Starters

Freddy Peralta vs Logan Webb

Freddy Peralta (2-1) was able to dance out of trouble last week against the A's. He gave up plenty of hits but did not give up a run. He got every big out he needed to get. As is often the case with pitchers who pitch out of trouble in one start, the key is to reduce baserunning traffic in the next outing. If Peralta gives up seven hits in five innings this time around, the Giants are bound to score a few times against him. Let's see if Peralta can establish more command and get on top of this particular start.

Last Start: April 18 vs Athletics — 5 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

Logan Webb (2-1) dominated in his last start against the Angels. No walks and 12 punchouts in six innings is elite stuff. Yet, the Angels did cobble together a few runs against him, and the Giants got shut out, wasting Webb's outing. Webb simply has to trust that if he can deliver another high-level performance, he will get the run support this time around.

Last Start: April 18 at Los Angeles Angels — 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 12 K

Here are the Brewers-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Giants Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +120

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7 (+100)

Under: 7 (-122)

How to Watch Brewers vs Giants

Time: 9:45 p.m ET/6:45 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers) | NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) | MLB Network (National)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Freddy Peralta can go up against Logan Webb and win. The Brewers have a very good pitcher on the mound, and as we saw the last time Webb took the bump, the Giants can get shut down. Webb could pitch well and still lose. It happened plenty of times last year, and it has happened this year. It will happen again, and this game could be another instance of that.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants should be the pick for two basic reasons: First, Logan Webb isn't going to lose twice in a row. The odds are that San Francisco scores at least three runs, which is often enough to win a Logan Webb game. The second reason to pick San Francisco is that the Giants played an awful game on Tuesday and are bound to play better on Wednesday.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick

We really like the Giants in a bounce-back spot for both them and Logan Webb. Take San Francisco.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants moneyline