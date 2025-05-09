ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Myers and Bradley face off in Game 2 in Tampa Bay! The Brewers have struggled to find much consistency this season, while the Rays have recently been on a downward spiral. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Rays prediction and pick.

Brewers-Rays Projected Starters

Tobias Myers vs. Taj Bradley

Tobias Myers (1-0) with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on six hits with zero walks and two strikeouts through 5.1 innings.

Away Splits: (0-0) 6.00 ERA

Taj Bradley (3-2) with a 4.43 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and one strikeout through 5.1 innings.

Home Splits: (2-2) 4.07 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rays Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +114

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Rays

Time: 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Sun

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers were great last season, with a 93-69 record. However, they have a 19-19 record this season and have won three of their previous four games. Their offense has been solid since being a great unit the previous season. They were a great pitching staff last year, and have still been solid this season. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, Joey Ortiz, and Christian Yelich have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate and are giant keys for the team this season. Freddy Peralta, Chad Patrick, and Jose Quintana have played well and are carrying this pitching staff, which needs help. Brandon Woodruff is also expected back soon.

The Brewers are starting Tobias Myers on the mound against the Rays. He has a 1-0 record, a 3.65 ERA, and a 1.54 WHIP. He has allowed five runs on 12 hits with seven walks and eight strikeouts through 12.1 innings across his four total appearances. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.1 in those starts. The Brewers are also 2-2 in his four starts. Myers has been solid in a limited role for the Brewers, and what's interesting is that he has only played against Morel. Morel has two RBI, one home run, and a .500 batting average against Myers. This should be an interesting chess match to watch.

The Rays are starting Bradley on the mound. He has a 3-2 record, a 4.43 ERA, and a 1.33 WHIP. He has allowed 20 runs on 36 hits with 18 walks and 30 strikeouts through 40.2 innings across seven starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.7 in those games. The Rays are also 4-3 in his seven starts. Bradley has been inconsistent and difficult to rely on for wins every time he pitches. He has not faced any batter for the Brewers yet, so there is a lot of unknown, but it's worrisome because he has been so inconsistent.

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers' offense has underperformed this season. At .237, the Brewers are 22nd in team batting average after finishing last year with a .248 batting average. Yelich and Turang have stood out on offense, despite the inconsistent play. Turang leads in batting average at .318, in OBP at .383, and in total hits with 42. Then, Yelich leads in home runs with six and RBI with 25. There is no sample size for the Brewers against Bradley this season, so that's more of an unknown, despite Bradley being more inconsistent in his own right.

The Rays were extremely inconsistent and mediocre last season, with an 80-82 record. So far this season, they have a 16-21 record and have lost three straight coming into this new series. The Rays' offense struggled last season, but they have started this year strong in comparison, jumping to the middle of the MLB. However, the pitching has struggled after finishing in the top 10 last season. Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero, Jonny DeLuca, Jake Mangum, Taylor Walls, Jonathan Aranda, Ha-Seong Kim (injured), and Kameron Misner. On the mound, Shane Baz and Drew Rasmussen have been the best aces for the Rays. The Rays have the talent to make some noise, but they are spiraling coming into this game.

The Rays' offense has been solid to start the year. They are 16th in team batting average at .243 after finishing with a .230 last season. Caminero, Diaz, and Aranda are the best players on this balanced offense, proving they have talent. Aranda leads the team in batting average at .333 and OBP at .427. Diaz leads in RBI with 20 and hits with 38. Finally, Caminero is the home run leader with seven. There is not a big sample size for the Rays against Myers, but Morel played him this season and had a massive game at home, so that could be a significant signal for the roster.

Final Brewers-Rays Prediction & Pick

It's hard to trust the Rays after their last series. The Brewers should cover and win outright in Tampa Bay.

Final Brewers-Rays Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +1.5 (-188)