The Boston Bruins look to get back on track as they face the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Bruins come into the game at 28-27-8 on the year, placing them in seventh in the Atlantic Division. This has the Bruins starting to sell pieces ahead of the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Nashville Predators. Charlie Coyle struck first for the Bruins, but the Predators would strike twice in the period to take the lead. In the second period, Jordan Oesterle scored to tie the game, but Steven Stamkos gave the lead back to Nashville. In the third, the Bruins would tie the game once again, but the Predators would score the last three goals of the game to win it 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 36-22-4 on the year, placing them in second in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes could be making more big moves ahead of the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Detroit Red Wings. Jordan Martinook scored with just over a minute left in the first period, giving the Hurricane the lead. Jordan Stall would extend the lead in the second period. In the third, Elmer Soderblom scored to make it a one goal game, but the Hurricanes would come away with the 2-1 win.

Here are the Bruins-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Hurricanes Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +220

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Bruins vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is David Pastrnak who leads the way for the Bruins from the top line this year. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. Pastrnak comes into the game with 32 goals and 45 assists, good for 77 total points. He has six goals and 12 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Pavel Zacha. Zacha comes into the game with 12 goals and 26 assists. The line is rounded out by Morgan Geekie. He has 20 goals and 13 assists.

Second on the team in points, and leading the second line is Brad Marchand. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 26 assists. He is joined by Elias Lindholm. Lindholm comes into the game with 11 goals and 21 assists, good for fifth on the team in points. Finally, Mason Lohrei is sixth on the team in points, coming in with four goals and 24 assists playing from the blue line.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Hurricanes this year. He leads the team in goals and points on the year. Aho comes into the game with 23 goals and 36 assists, good for 59 total points. He is joined on the top line by Seth Jarvis. Jarvis comes into the game with 23 goals and 23 assists on the year. That places him third in points, but second among active Hurricanes. The line is rounded out by Mikko Rantanen. In his 12 games with Caorlina, he has two goals and four assists.

Meanwhile, Andre Svechnikov is fourth on the team in points, and leading the second line. He comes into the game with 18 goals and 25 assists on the year, good for 43 total points. He is joined on the line by Jordan Stall, who comes into the game with 12 goals and 19 assists. Finally, Jordan Martinook rounds out the line. He comes in with 11 goals and 18 assists on the year.

Pyotr Kochetkov is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 22-11-3 on the year with a 2.49 goals against average and a .903 save percentage. Kochetkov is seventh in the NHL in wins and ninth in goals against average. Further, he is 2-1-0 since the break, allowing seven goals in those three games.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins. He is 18-21-6 on the year with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He is 0-3-2 in his last five starts, giving up 16 goals over the five games.

Final Bruins-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as heavy favorite in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Hurricanes are scoring well this year, scoring 3.18 goals per game on the year. Further, they are seventh in the NHL in goals against and second on the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Bruins are scoring just 2.70 goals per game while sitting 23rd in goals against and 30th on the power play. Boston has struggled to score as of late. In their last eight games, they have 18 goals, winning just one game. Their struggles will continue in this one. Take the Hurricanes.

Final Bruins-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (-105)