ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Bryant-Michigan State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Bryant-Michigan State.

The Michigan State Spartans are finally back in a position where a Final Four run seems like a reasonable possibility. It has been several years since Michigan State was last seeded in the top three. In 2019, the Spartans were seeeded No. 2 — as they are this year — and they made a run to the Final Four in Minneapolis before falling to Texas Tech in the national semifinal round. Michigan State has not been back to the Final Four since then. It made the Sweet 16 in 2023 as a 7 seed but lost to Kansas State.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo took over from mentor Jud Heathcote in 1995. His first four-year class — the MSU graduating Class of 1999 — made the Final Four. Every subsequent class through 2013 made the Final Four. His 2015 through 2022 classes also made the Final Four. Only in 2014, 2023, and 2024 has an Izzo four-year class not made the Final Four at Michigan State. The Spartans are expected to challenge for a Final Four berth, and many analysts think MSU might draw Auburn in what would be an electric Elite Eight game. Obviously, Michigan State has to win three games to do its part and set up that game in a regional final. The first test comes against Bryant, the champion of the America East Conference.

Here are the Bryant-Michigan State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Bryant-Michigan State Odds

Bryant: +17.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1100

Michigan State: -17.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -2500

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bryant vs Michigan State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: TBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Bryant Will Cover The Spread/Win

If you have followed Michigan State closely this season, you know that one thing the Spartans don't do especially well is shoot the 3-pointer. Michigan State is a very good and tough team, but if Bryant throws a zone defense at the Spartans, Michigan State could struggle on offense. Michigan State lost to Indiana earlier this season when lame-duck head coach Mike Woodson threw a zone at the Spartans, who simply could not figure out the defensive alignment and acted as though they had never seen a zone before. Bryant can use that defensive deployment and throw the Spartans off balance for 10 to 15 minutes of this 40-minute game. As long as Bryant can play MSU on even terms for roughly half of the game, that should be enough to cover what is a very large point spread. If MSU doesn't shoot 3-pointers well, that's all Bryant needs to cover.

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

We don't know if Bryant will use a zone defense, but even if it does and the Spartans miss tons of shots, they have the size and length to rebound the ball and clean up the offensive glass if they miss. As long as Michigan State does not commit turnovers, it will be able to feast on the offensive backboard and put back its missed shots. It will be men against boys on the boards, as is often the case when a No. 2 seed faces a No. 15 seed. Michigan State is going to run away with this game, winning by at least 25 if not 30.

Final Bryant-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

Michigan State is far, far better than Bryant. It's a shock this number is a few points under 20. Take Michigan State and do not overcomplicate things.

Final Bryant-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State -17.5