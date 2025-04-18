ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pacers host the Bucks on Saturday to start the NBA postseason! These two teams ended the regular season red-hot. This is a big game to start the postseason, especially with Damian Lillard still missing some time. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Bucks finished the season 48-34 and won eight games in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo makes everything work for the Bucks, especially with Lillard injured and out for Game 1. Kyle Kuzma, Bobby Portis, and Brook Lopez must step up with Lillard still out. Antetokounmpo needs a monster game, but they need help from everywhere else to keep up with the Pacers' offense.

The Pacers are 50-32 and have won seven of their last eight games. Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton make up one of the best duos in the NBA this season, especially on offense. They also have a lot of depth, which stands out, especially in this game. This is an intriguing matchup because the Bucks have the best player in Antetokounmpo, but the Pacers have more depth, which could win out at home.

Here are the Bucks-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Bucks-Pacers Game 1 Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +180

Indiana Pacers: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Pacers NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Bucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks have a lot of talent on this offense, pushing them to the top half of the NBA. They are 11th in scoring with 115.5 points per game, fourth in field-goal percentage (48.6%), and first in three-point shooting (38.7%) from behind the arc.

This offense has a lot of balance, too, with eight Bucks players averaging more than double digits. Antetokounmpo makes almost everything work with the Bucks on offense. He is the scoring leader, averaging 30.4 points per game. Lillard is the engine that makes the offense go, but with him out, Antetokounmpo is also the assists leader, averaging 6.4 per game. Kuzma is next and averages 14.5 points per game, and then Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez make up a formidable front line, also averaging 13.9 and 13 points, respectively.

This offense is handicapped without Lillard, but they still have balance across this roster. Antetokounmpo is a matchup nightmare, and the balance on offense can take advantage of a Pacers defense that has struggled.

The Bucks' defense has been excellent and consistent this season. They are 13th in points allowed with 113 per game, fifth in field-goal percentage defense with 45.7% from the field, and seventh in three-point percentage with 35.3% from behind the arc.

They have one of the best front lines in the NBA with Lopez, Antetokounmpo, and Portis. Antetokounmpo leads the team in rebounding with 11.9 per game, and Portis is second, averaging 8.4 per game. Lopez and Antetokounmpo average at least one block, with Lopez leading at 1.9 per game. Their on-ball defense has also been solid. Four players average at least one steal, and Kevin Porter Jr. is the steals leader, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Bucks have one of the better defenses in the NBA, but this is a big challenge against an offense as good as the Pacers. The Pacers have multiple ways to beat them on offense, so this is an X-factor.

Why the Pacers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pacers' offense has been one of the most reliable offenses all season. They are seventh in scoring, at 117.4 points per game, third in field-goal percentage, 48.8%, and ninth in three-point percentage, 36.8%.

Seven different Pacers average more than double digits, and Siakam stands out as the most consistent scorer, averaging 20.2 points per game. Haliburton is second in scoring with 18.6 points per game. He is also the engine that makes the entire offense go, as the assists leader with 9.2 per game, which is also tied for third in the NBA. Siakam and Haliburton have been great in this offense.

Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner might be the Pacers' difference-makers in this game and the entire series against the Bucks. This is a big matchup against a defense that has been playing great recently.

The Pacers have been inconsistent, putting even more pressure on the offense. They are 17th in scoring defense, allowing 115.1 points per game; 23rd in field-goal defense, 47.4%; and ninth in three-point defense, 35.8%.

Myles Turner and Siakam have been a great frontcourt duo down low. Siakam leads the team in rebounds with 6.9 per game, while Turner averages 6.5 and is the blocks leader, averaging two per game. Their perimeter defense has also been solid at best. Three players average at least one steal, and Haliburton is the steals leader, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Pacers have playmakers on their roster, but this defense has had too many lapses and has been inconsistent. It's hard to trust this defense even against a Bucks offense that does not have Lillard.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Pacers are the better team at full strength and should still win this game at home. However, even without Lillard, the Bucks should cover and keep this game within one possession.

Final Bucks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks +5.5 (-110)