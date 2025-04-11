ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Bucks will begin a home-and-home series with the Detroit Pistons, with both teams looking to prepare for the playoffs. It will be a throwdown at the Little Caesars Arena as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Bucks-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Bucks lead the head-to-head series 152-113. Amazingly, the Bucks have won 11 games in a row against the Pistons. So far, the Bucks have won both games this season, including a 128-107 drubbing over the Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on December 3, 2024.

Here are the Bucks-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Pistons Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +6 (-108)

Moneyline: +198

Detroit Pistons: -6 (-112)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Pistons

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FDSD and FDSW

Why the Bucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks will likely face the Indiana Pacers in the first round. Ironically, the only way that does not happen is if they lose this game and the ensuing match at home against the Pistons while also losing their final game. The Bucks dominated the Pistons in their last battle, winning the game en route to an NBA Cup win.

The Bucks are getting healthy at the right time. While Damian Lillard is out for the season with blood clots, others will be around. Bobby Portis set a franchise record in his return from a suspension, rattling off 24 points in a comeback victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Significantly, his play showcased what he could do, and he will be very critical for this game as he settles into a new role for the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has battled injuries and has been hot and cold throughout the season. He scored 29 points and seven rebounds when he last played the Pistons. But the Bucks have given “The Greek Freak” some help throughout the season. Kyle Kuzma is the newest addition, as the Bucks traded for him just two months before. So far, he has averaged 14.3 points per game in his time with the Bucks. Meanwhile, Portis is averaging 13.8 points per game. The Bucks also like what they have in Kevin Porter Jr., who averages 10.1 points per game.

The Bucks will need to do the usual things that help them win. Mainly, hitting their shots and being deadly from beyond the arc is instrumental to securing victory. The Bucks also must do a better job on the boards. Sadly, they are only 21st in rebounds. That must change for the Bucks to beat the Pistons again.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo can dominate in the paint and hit his shots. Then, the Bucks must contain Cade Cunningham.

Why the Pistons Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons are locked into a playoff spot. However, there is still a slim chance they could snag the fifth seed. But first, they must win both games against the Bucks.

Cunningham will likely be the key to victory. Yet, monitor his status closely as he is dealing with left knee patellar tendinopathy and will be playing on Thursday against the New York Knicks. Cunningham currently averages 25.9 points and 9.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Malik Beasley has been a great addition to the Pistons, averaging 16.2 points per game. Tobias Harris averages 13.8 points per game. Likewise, Jalen Duren averages 11.8 points per game.

Harris and Duren will immediately be tasked with stopping Antetokounmpo. Ultimately, containing “The Greek Freak” will be the most important thing to flipping the switch on this game. The Pistons have allowed an average of 127.5 points over two games against the Bucks. That has to change if the Pistons want to win this game.

The Pistons will cover the spread if the offense can hit its stride and convert on its shot attempts. Then, the defense must stop the Bucks from getting good shots.

Final Bucks-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are 40-38-2 against the spread, while the Pistons are 41-35-3. Additionally, the Bucks are 18-20-1 against the spread on the road, while the Pistons are 18-20-1 against the spread at home. The Bucks are 7-5-2 against the spread when facing the Central Division, while the Pistons are 6-7-1 against the spread when facing the division.

The Bucks have dominated the Pistons in recent memory. Yet, the Pistons are significantly better than they have ever been. Plus, the playoffs are next week, and both will be in. The Pistons are also solid at covering the spread on the second of back-to-back games. Therefore, I will roll with the Pistons to find their footing and cover the spread at home.

Final Bucks-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons: -6 (-112)