It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Buffalo-Akron prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Buffalo-Akron.

This is the final regular-season game for all Mid-American Conference basketball teams on Friday night. Some games are really complicated and layered and have a lot to do with how the seeding alignment will shape up for the MAC Tournament next week. This is not one of those games.

The Buffalo Bulls are playing their last game of the entire season on Friday. They will not be in the MAC Tournament because they failed to qualify. The MAC does not invite all of its teams to the conference tournament. It requires teams to finish in the top eight and qualify for the quarterfinals. The MAC doesn't have first-round games. Buffalo has been eliminated from contention for a MAC Tournament berth. The Bulls are the next-to-last-place team in the standings, ahead of only Northern Illinois. The Bulls are 4-13 in 17 league games, 9-21 overall. It has been a brutal season for UB, which will regroup and try to improve its roster in the offseason. The teams immediately above Buffalo in the MAC standings have seven conference wins, so it's not as though Buffalo came close to qualifying for the MAC Tournament. No, it wasn't really a question heading into the final few weeks of the season. Buffalo never really found a groove this season, and it's up to the coaching staff to find solutions heading into the offseason.

Akron has clinched the regular-season MAC championship and will be the No. 1 seed at the MAC Tournament. The Zips have had a terrific season, losing only one MAC game to this point in time. Akron has a 24-6 overall record and has been the most consistent team in the conference, three games ahead of second-place Miami. Akron isn't playing for a conference championship in this game, but it is playing on Senior Night and will want to send off its seniors with a victory heading into the MAC Tournament, where the Zips will be the favorite to cut down the nets.

Here are the Buffalo-Akron College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Buffalo-Akron Odds

Buffalo: +19.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +1300

Akron: -19.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -4500

Over: 160.5 (-118)

Under: 160.5 (-106)

How to Watch Buffalo vs Akron

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Buffalo Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yes, it is Senior Night in Akron, but the Zips have already won the MAC championship and have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. The Zips really do not have much to play for here, while Buffalo is playing the very last game of its season. Given that the spread is almost 20 points, and given that Buffalo figures to play really hard in its finale while Akron prepares mentally for the MAC Tournament, it is easy to imagine Buffalo losing by a relatively small or modest margin here. Akron is obviously the far better team, but this doesn't set up as a game in which Akron is going to go all-out for 40 minutes. The Zips need to manage their energies before the MAC Tournament. They will coast home with a 12- or 15-point win which will enable Buffalo to cover the spread.

Why Akron Will Cover The Spread/Win

Akron will have several days off following this game. The Zips do not have to rest their starters here. They can play all-out, win on Senior Night, and then rest up for the MAC Tournament. Akron isn't playing for a championship here, but the Zips are playing for their seniors at home. They will want to put forth a good showing and maintain momentum and confidence heading into the season-defining conference tournament which could punch this team's ticket to March Madness. Akron will be fine here and will win by at least 20, which will be enough to cover the spread.

Final Buffalo-Akron Prediction & Pick

Akron is obviously better, but we're not sure about the Zips' motivation level or their focus. Maybe sit back and wait for a live play on this one.

Final Buffalo-Akron Prediction & Pick: Akron -19.5