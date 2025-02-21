ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kent State Miami Ohio prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kent State Miami Ohio.

The week in college basketball moves into Friday night with this highly interesting and profoundly important Mid-American Conference game. Miami of Ohio is 10-3 in the MAC standings, in second place behind 13-0 Akron. Kent State is in the chasing pack at 8-5. The value of this game is readily apparent to both sides. Neither team is going to win the MAC title with Akron dominating and leading by three full games with just two weeks left in the conference regular season. However, both teams want to position themselves for the MAC Tournament. They both want to be on the side of the bracket opposite Akron. Why have to face the league's best team in the semifinals when one can instead bypass that round and play the Zips in the final? Moreover, being on the other side of the bracket offers the possibility that Akron will lose in the semis, opening the door for a comparatively more manageable final. Miami and Kent State want to be either the second or third seed at the MAC Tournament so that they don't have to play Akron any sooner than absolutely necessary.

Here are the Kent State-Miami Ohio College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kent State-Miami Ohio Odds

Kent State: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -105

Miami Ohio: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 143.5 (-112)

Under: 143.5 (-112)

How to Watch Kent State vs Miami Ohio

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State might be two games below Miami in the MAC standings, but the Golden Flashes have won five games in a row and, it can reasonably be said, are playing their best basketball of the season right now. Kent State struggled earlier in the MAC season and had a rough time in January, but February has been a different story for this team. The Golden Flashes endured adversity but seem to have come out of it on the other side as a stronger team which has learned how to adjust and respond to various situations. This is a mature, growing team hitting its stride just before March.

Miami has, in marked contrast, lost its last two games. The RedHawks are going in the opposite direction compared to Kent State. They were really strong in the early part of the MAC season but are losing momentum, not gaining it, as they go along. With Kent State being so confident and Miami being so shaky, it's natural to think Kent State is the team which will come out on top in a game priced as a virtual pick 'em.

Why Miami Ohio Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State is the hotter team coming into this game, but Miami will be motivated by its recent struggles and the desire to play better. Kent State is due for a clunker, or if not a clunker, at least a game in which everything doesn't fall the right way. Kent State is due for some regression, while Miami is due to play a good game after its recent struggles.

Final Kent State-Miami Ohio Prediction & Pick

Kent State's run of form is hard to pick against, so we wouldn't lean to Miami. However, we don't think this game is easy to call. Maybe wait for a live in-game play.

Final Kent State-Miami Ohio Prediction & Pick: Kent State moneyline