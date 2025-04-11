ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Montreal Canadiens will battle the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena. It will be a battle of Canadian teams as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Canadiens-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Canadiens lead the historic head-to-head series 357-316, with the rest of the results taking place in overtime. Ultimately, the Habs and Leafs have split the past 10 games. The Maple Leafs have won two of three games this season, including a 4-1 win at home.

Here are the Canadiens-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Maple Leafs Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +176

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Canadiens vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Canadiens Will Cover the Spread/Win

Ivan Dadonov is here and likely will debut against the Maple Leafs. The 2024 fourth-overall pick has been playing in Russia since the Habs drafted him. Now, he will get a chance to make his mark in the NHL. The Canadiens are already pushing themselves and likely will be in the playoffs. Significantly, the Habs have been in playoff mode for weeks now, and will look to sustain their momentum as they take on the Leafs.

Nick Suzuki has been exceptional this season and continues to generate points for the Habs. He currently has 28 goals and 58 assists, including four power-play markers. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield has tallied 37 goals and 30 assists. Lane Hutson likely wins the Calder Award this season, as he has six goals and 58 assists.

These three have powered an offense that is 16th in goals and 18th in assists. Additionally, they are sixth in shooting percentage and 20th on the power play. Because this offense has been so good on 5-on-5, it has helped them improve leaps and bounds this season.

Sam Montembeault has been stellar this season, going 30-23-6 with a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .901. He plays behind a defense that is just 22nd in goals against and 10th on the penalty kill. While the defense has had some issues, it still has done enough to win enough games to put themselves in a playoff position.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if Suzuki, Caufield, and Hutson can all generate some scoring chances. Then, the defense must isolate the “Core 4” and not allow the Maple Leafs to create shooting chances.

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Maple Leafs will be in the playoffs again and expect to make some waves this season. Because the Maple Leafs have not officially clinched the division yet, they still will have some motivation to get things going. Winning the division will prove the difference between a first-round battle with the Florida Panthers/Tampa Bay Lightning or the Ottawa Senators. Significantly, they have many players who can create some offense to help them cover the spread.

Mitchell Marner has been amazing this season, generating 25 goals and 72 assists, including six power-play conversions. Meanwhile, William Nylander has tallied 44 goals and 38 assists, including 12 power-play markers. Auston Matthews has been great since his return from injury. So far, he has delivered 30 goals and 44 assists, including 10 power-play snipes. John Tavares continues to play well, garnering 37 goals and 35 assists, including 12 power-play conversions.

These four have powered an offense that is seventh in goals and 10th in assists. Furthermore, they are seventh in shooting percentage and sixth on the power play.

Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz have shared the net this season. So far, Woll is 25-14-1 with a 2.76 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907, while Stolarz is 19-8-3 with a 2.28 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922. Whoever starts will play behind a defense that is 12th in goals against and 19th on the penalty kill.

The Maple Leafs will cover the spread if the “Core 4” can get loose and find some good shooting chances at the net. Then, the defense must contain Suzuki and Caufield.

Final Canadiens-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens are 46-32 against the spread, while the Maple Leafs are 39-39. Also, the Habs are 23-16 against the spread on the road, while the Leafs are 22-18 against the spread at home. The Canadiens are 38-37-3 against the over/under, while the Maple Leafs are 37-37-4 against the over/under.

The Maple Leafs are beating every team not named the Florida Panthers. I actually like their chances to make a run. I also like their chances to cover the spread. Ultimately, I will roll with the Maple Leafs to cover the spread at home as they handle everything the Canadiens throw at them.

Final Canadiens-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (+118)