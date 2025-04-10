ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two Canadian playoff hopefuls face off as the Montreal Canadiens face the Ottawa Senators. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canadiens-Senators prediction and pick.

The Canadiens come into the game at 39-30-9 on the year, which is good for fifth in the Atlantic Division. With a win and Red Wings loss on Thursday, the Canadiens will clinch a playoff birth. In their last game, the Canadiens faced the Red Wings. The Red Wings took the early 1-0 lead on a goal from Dylan Larkin. Still, in the second period, Cole Caufield would tie the game. Then, in the third period, Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher, and Nick Suzuki would all score as the Canadiens won the game 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Senators are 42-30-6, sitting fourth in the Atlantic Division. The Senators have clinched a playoff spot. In their last game, the Senators faced the Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets struck twice in the first period to take the 2-0 lead. Fabian Zetterlund would make it a one-goal game in the second period, but the Blue Jackets would extend the lead to two before the close of the period. In the third, the Blue Jackets would get two more goals before Thomas Chabot scored for Ottawa. Columbus would go on to win the game 5-2.

Here are the Canadiens-Senators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Senators Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +155

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100

How To Watch Canadiens vs Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Canadiens Will Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield leads the top line for the Canadiens. Suzuki comes in with 28 goals and 58 assists this year, good for 86 total points. Suzuki leads the team in both points and assists. Caufield leads the team in goals this year, coming in with 37 goals and 30 assists on the year, good for 67 total points. The line is rounded out by Juarj Slafkovsky. Slafkovsky comes in with 16 goals and 31 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points.

The Canadiens also get plenty of production from the blue line. Lane Hutson is third on the team in points, coming into the game with six goals and 58 assists this year. Meanwhile, Mike Matheson is ninth on the team in points, coming in with six goals and 24 assists this year. Finally, Patrick Laine has been solid this year on the second line. He comes in with 20 goals and 13 assists, playing in just 48 games this year.

Sam Montembeault comes in at 30-23-6 on the year with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Montembealt is playing great. He has now won five straight games, giving up two or fewer goals in all five games. Further, he has had a save percentage of over .915 in all five games.

Why the Senators Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Senators' top line is led by Tim Stutzle. He leads the team in both assists and points this year, having 21 goals and 51 assists this year. That includes three goals and 26 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Fabian Zetterlund and Claude Giroux. Zetterlund has one goal and two assists in his 16 games. Meanwhile, Giroux has 15 goals and 34 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Dylan Cozens leads the second line. He has three goals and seven assists in 17 games with the Senators. Drake Batherson joins him on the second line. Batherson is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 22 goals and 40 assists this year. Finally, Jake Sanderson has been great from the blue line this year. He has 11 goals and 43 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal for the Senators in this one. He is 23-14-3 on the year with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Ullmark has won four of his last five starts, giving up two or fewer goals in three of the five starts overall.

Final Canadiens-Senators Prediction & Pick

The Senators come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, there is a question as to what is there to play for. Montreal could be in a position to clinch the playoffs with a win. Ottawa could technically move up in the division standings, but getting home ice in the first round would need them to pass two teams. Most likely they will be cautious ending the year to make sure they are rested for a potential first-round match-up with Toronto. Montreal also comes in winning six straight games and being dominant on defense in the process. They have allowed just nine goals in the last six games. Take the Canadiens here.

Final Canadiens-Senators Prediction & Pick: Canadiens ML (+155)