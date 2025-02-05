ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Metropolitan Division battle as the Washington Capitals visit the Philadelphia Flyers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Flyers prediction and pick.

The Capitals come into the game 35-11-7 on the year, the top team in the Eastern Conference. In their last game, the Capitals faced the Florida Panthers. Andrew Mangiapane scored first to give the Capitals the lead, but Sam Bennett would tie the game in the period. In the second period, Tom Wilson scored shorthanded, but Alexsander Barkov would tie the game again. In the third, the Capitals struck twice to take the lead, but Matthew Tkachuk would score to make it a one-goal game. The Capitals would add two empty net goals, including Alex Ovechkin scoring his 25th goal of the year, as the Capitals won the game 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Flyers are 23-25-7 on the year, placing them in last place in the Metropolitan Division. This has led to the Flyers making some trades ahead of the deadline. In their last game, they faced the Utah Hockey Club. the Flyers struck first on a Rodrigo Abols goal. After both teams scored in the second period, Dylan Guenther would tie the game for Utah in the third. This would lead to overtime, where Guenther would score with under a second left to win the game for Utah.

Here are the Capitals-Flyers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Flyers Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -146

Philadelphia Flyers: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Capitals vs Flyers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

Dylan Strome leads the Capitals in points this year, playing from the top line. Strome leads the Capitals in assists as well, coming into the game with 15 goals and 36 assists, for 51 points. He also has four goals and 16 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin leads the team in goals this year, coming in with 25 goals and 14 assists on the year. The line is rounded out by Tom Wilson. Wilson is sixth on the team in points with 22 goals and 17 assists this year.

Sitting second on the team in points and on the second line is Aliaksee Protas. Protas comes into the game with 22 goals and 23 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Connor McMichael. Dubois is third on the team in points with 12 goals and 30 assists. McMichael is fifth on the team in points with 18 goals and 21 assists this year.

Charlie Lindgren is expected to be in goal for the Capitals for this one. He is 11-9-3 with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Both of those marks are top 25 in the NHL. He is 1-1-3 in his last five starts but has given up three or fewer goals in four of the five games.

Why the Flyers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Three of the top four point producers for the Flyers come from the top line this year. This is led by Travis Konecny who leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 21 goals and 37 assists, good for 58 total points. He is joined on the line by Matevi Michkov, who is second on the team in points. Michkov comes in with 14 goals and 20 assists this year. Finally, Sean Couturier is fourth on the team in points, coming in with eight goals and 17 assists.

It is Tyason Foerster who leads the second line for the Flyers. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 10 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Bobby Brik. Brink comes into the game with seven goals and 16 assists this year.

Samuel Ersson is expected to be in goal for the Flyers in this game. He is 15-10-3 this year with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .843 save percentage. Ersson is just 1-3-1 in his last five games but has had some solid games. He has three games giving up three or fewer goals and having a save percentage above .925. Still, he is just 1-1-1 in those three games.

Final Capitals-Flyers Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have scored well this year, scoring 3.55 goals per game. They have also scored 28 goals in their last eight games. Further, Since the start of the calendar year, the Capitals are 10-1-5. Meanwhile, the Flyers are 27th in the NHL in goals against per game and have been struggling to score. They have just two goals in their last four games. Take the Capitals in this one.

Final Capitals-Flyers Prediction & Pick: Capitals ML (-146)