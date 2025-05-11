ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Capitals will attempt to even things up as they face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Second Round on Monday at the Lenovo Center. It will be a battle in Carolina as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Capitals-Hurricanes Game 4 prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes blanked the Capitals 4-0, taking a 2-1 lead in their Best-of-7 Second Round Series. Ultimately, the Canes scored their first goal in the first period and never allowed the Caps a chance to tie it. Can the Capitals finally get things going?

Here are the Capitals-Hurricanes Game 4 Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Capitals-Hurricanes Game 4 Odds

Washington Capitals: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +190

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 5.5 (+102)

Under: 5.5 (-124)

How To Watch Capitals vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: TNT, Max, truTV

Why the Capitals Will Cover the Spread/Win

Alexander Ovechkin has not lived up to expectations in this series, not scoring a goal in any game, even with four shots in Game 3. Unsurprisingly, the rest of the team has failed to do much, either, with the Capitals averaging 1.25 goals over three games. The Caps need answers to their goal-scoring woes and must overcome the repetitive “boring” defense the Hurricanes play and put some pucks into the net.

After coming out with a flurry of shots early in the game, the Capitals could not sustain the momentum. Initially, they had nine shots through the first 12 minutes but somehow finished with only 21. The Capitals also won 50 percent of the faceoffs, giving them ample chances to possess the puck. But it was not meant to be for them, as none of the players could set up good scoring chances. The Caps whiffed on the power play, going 0 for 2. Even with Ovechkin in his “office”, the Capitals could not capitalize on their chances, with their passes looking off.

Logan Thompson was not terrible. However, he still allowed four goals while making 24 saves. The defense must prevent the rush chances on their side, and cannot allow the Hurricanes to score. Most importantly, the Caps cannot take penalties, as the Canes went 2 for 2 on the power play.

The Capitals will cover the spread if they can formulate better scoring chances, with Ovechkin getting a puck into the net. Then, they need to defend the crease better and prevent mad scoring chances.

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Hurricanes stuck to the game plan after losing Game 2, and it paid off in Game 3. While their “boring” style is not the most popular, it is effective. The “dump and chase” strategy, along with strong forechecking, was very effective, allowing the Hurricanes to reclaim the puck whenever needed.

Andrei Svechnikov got the scoring going, and Jack Roslovic added a power-play goal to make it 2-0. Later, Eric Robinson added a goal before Jackson Blake finished the scoring with a power-play tally. The Hurricanes finished with 28 shots while also converting on both chances on the power play.

After Frederik Andersen returned in Game 1, it has been smooth sailing for the Hurricanes. Amazingly, he stopped all 21 shots in Game 3 and has been exceptional against the Caps, sporting a 1.55 goals-against average and a save percentage of .930. Andersen has not let the Capitals get much past him and has enjoyed playing behind a defense that leveled 47 hits in Game 3 while blocking 13 shots. Now, he hopes to replicate his performance while the defense hopes to continue shutting down Ovechkin and this Washington offense.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can continue executing their strategy to perfection, winning the forechecking battle, and grabbing the puck at opportune times. Then, they must remain vigilant on defense and close off shooting lanes from Ovechkin and the other snipers in this high-powered offense.

Final Capitals-Hurricanes Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Capitals are 0-4 in their last four playoff games in Carolina, a disturbing trend that has not gone away. Somehow, they just have not been able to win in this building, which has hindered their success. The Hurricanes have protected their home ice well, going 4-0 in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Do I imagine anything changing? No. The Capitals have not found any answers yet, and the Hurricanes play a style that is tough for some teams to break through. Unless Ovechkin gets a goal, it will be tough sledding for the Caps. I can see the Canes winning this game and taking a commanding 3-1 lead in this series while also covering the spread.

Final Capitals-Hurricanes Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+118)