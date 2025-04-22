ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals conclude their series as they visit the Atlanta Braves. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Braves prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Cardinals took the early lead. They would score in the second inning on an error and then a Victor Scott infield single. Austin Riley would tie the game on a two-run home run in the bottom of the third. Still, Nolan Gorman would give the lead back to the Cardinals in the sixth. Then, in the bottom of the eighth, Matt Olson would drive in a run, followed by another RBI sacrifice fly and a three-run home run from Sean Murphy. The Cardinals would score three in the top of the ninth, but fall short of the comeback, losing 7-6.

The Cardinals and Braves play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Cardinals-Braves Projected Starters

Miles Mikolas vs. Bryce Elder

Miles Mikolas (0-2) with a 7.64 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP.

Last Start: Mikolar went 4.2 innings, giving up five hits and two walks. He would strike out one batter and give up two runs, taking the no-decision as the Cardinals fell to the Mets 5-4.

Away Splits: Mikolas is 0-1 on the road with a 4.35 ERA and a .143 opponent batting average.

Bryce Elder (0-1) with a 7.20 and a 1.53 WHIP

Last Start: Elder went five innings, giving up six hits, three walks, and a home run. He would give up four runs, but take the no-decision as the Braves beat the Twins.

Home Splits: Elder is 0-0 at home with a 7.20 ERA and a .300 opponent batting average.

Here are the Cardinals-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Braves Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +136

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Braves

Time: 12:15 PM ET/ 9:15 AM PT

TV: FDSNMW/FDSNSO

TV: FDSNMW/FDSNSO

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals have been led by Brendan Donovan. He is hitting .356 this year with a .392 OBP. Donovan has seven doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 14 runs scored. Meanwhile, Lars Nootbar has been solid this year. He is hitting .238 with a .373 OBP. He has three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Further, Nolan Arenado has been solid. He is hitting .282 with a 3.85 OBP. Arenado has seven doubles, two home runs, ten RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Pedro Pages has been hitting well with Ivan Herrera out of the lineup. He is hitting .255 with a .281 BOP. Pages has five doubles, a home run, ten RBIs, and seven runs scored. Finally, Willson Contreras has hit just .182 this year, but has four doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, and nine runs scored.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Austin Riley has led the way for the Braves this year. He is hitting .278 with a .316 OBP. Riley has four doubles, six home runs, 15 RBIS, and 12 runs scored. Meanwhile, Matt Olson continues to drive in runs. He has 14 RBIs on the year while hitting .237 with a .376 OBP. He has four doubles, three home runs, and eight runs scored as well. Further, Marcell Ozuna is hitting great. He is hitting .323 this year with a .481 OBP. Ozuna has two doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs, and 13 runs scored.

Also having a solid year is Ozzie Albies. Albies is hitting .235 with a .309 OBP. He has three doubles, four home runs, 11 RBIs, and 11 runs scored. Finally, Michael Harris II has been solid this year. He is hitting .220 with a .239 OBP. Harris also has three doubles, three home runs, and ten RBIs. Further, he has stolen four bases and scored eight times this year.

Final Cardinals-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals have yet to win a game in which Miles Mikolas has started. He has given up at least two runs in every start, and has pitched into the sixth inning just once. Still, he has not given up a home run yet this year. Still, the current Braves have hit well against Mikolas. In 119 at-bats, they have hit .319 with nine home runs and 19 RBIs. Matt Olson is 4-12 with two doubles, two home runs, and four RBIs. Meanwhile, Marcell Ozuna is 5-12 with two home runs and two walks. Still, Bryce Elder has not been much better this year. He has given up three or more runs in every start, and the Braves are 1-2 with him on the mound. Current Cardinals are hitting .250 against Elder, with two home runs, two doubles, and eight RBIs. Nolan Gorman is 2-6 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Alec Burleson is 3-8 with a double and four RBIs. Expect both pitchers to struggle and take the over in this one.

Final Cardinals-Braves Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-118)