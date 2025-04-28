ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two NL Central rivals meet for the first time this year as the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Reds prediction and pick.

The St. Louis Cardinals come into the series at 12-16, which places them in fourth place in the NL Central. Over the weekend, they took two of three games with the Brews. The Cardinals won the first two games, but would drop the series finale 7-1. Meanwhile, the Reds are 15-13 on the year, which places them in second place in the NL Central. They come into the series winners of four straight, including taking a three-game sweep of the Rockies over the weekend.

The Cardinals and Reds play game one of the series on Monday.

Cardinals-Reds Projected Starters

Miles Mikolas vs. Brady Singer

Miles Mikolas (0-2) with a 5.70 ERA and a 1.52 WHIP.

Last Start: Mikolas went six innings, giving up six hits and two walks. He would strike out two batters and not give up a run, but take the no-decision as the Cardinals lost to the Braves 4-1.

Away Splits: Mikolas is 0-1 on the road with a 6.75 ERA and a .361 opponent batting average.

Brady Singer (4-0) with a 3.62 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Singer went six innings, giving up four hits and a home run. He would strike out eight batters and give up just two runs as he took the win over the Marlins.

Home Splits: Singer is 2-0 at home this year with a 3.31 ERA and a .158 opponent batting average.

Here are the Cardinals-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Reds Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +114

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 9.5 (-102)

Under: 9.5 (-120)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: FDSNMW/FDSNOH

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals have been led by Lars Nootbaar. He is hitting .272 this year with a .409 OBP. Nootbaar has four doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 18 runs scored. Meanwhile, Brendan Donovan is hitting great. He is hitting .359 this year with a .396 OBP. He has nine doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Nolan Arenado has also been solid this year. He is hitting .255 this year with a .354 OBP. He has eight doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIS, and 13 runs scored.

Victor Scott II is also having a solid year. He is hitting .264 with a .323 OBP. Scott has five doubles, a triple, a home run, ten RBIs, nine stolen bases, and 13 runs scored. Finally, Willson Contreras is hitting .215 with a .288 OBP. He has five doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Elly De La Cruz has been great for the Reds this year. He is hitting .270 this year with a .339 OBP. He has three doubles, five home runs, 24 RBIS, 11 stolen bases, and 20 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Gavin Lux has been solid this year. He is hitting .333 with a .426 OBP. He has six doubles, a home run, 13 RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

Also having a solid year is TJ Freidl. Friedl is hitting .294 with a .350 OBP. He has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 RBIS, five stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Noelvi Marte has also been solid when in the lineup this year. He is hitting .364 with a .404 OBP. He has four doubles, three home runs, 15 RBIs, four stolen bases, and eight runs scored this year.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick

Miles Mikolas is coming off a solid start against the Braves, but still gave up eight base runners in just six innings of work. Further, while he has not given up a home run this year, he has given up at least two walks in four of five starts, and the Cardinals have not won a game in which he has started. Further, current members of the Reds have hit him well. They have hit .299 with a .325 OBP. Further, they have five doubles, three triples, three home runs, and 12 RBIs against Mikolas. Spencer Steer is six for 12 with a double, a home run, and four RBIs, while Elly De La Cruz is 4-11 with a double, a triple, and three RBIs.

Meanwhile, Brady Singer has been much better at home. His opponents' batting average drops 130 points when he is at home, while his ERA declines as well. Further, the Reds have won four of the five games he has started this year. Singer does not have a lot of experience against the Cardinals, having only faced Willson Contreras before. Contreras is 1-2 with a single. Still, Singer has been the much better pitcher this year and will lead the Reds to a win.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-132)