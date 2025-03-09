ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Wisconsin to face the Milwaukee Bucks. It's a showdown at Fiserv Forum as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Cavaliers-Bucks prediction and pick.

The Bucks lead the head-to-head series 132-104. Yet, the Cavs are 7-3 overall over their past 10 games against Milwaukee, while the Bucks are 3-2 in the past five games at Fiserv Forum. The Cavaliers have played the Bucks three times this season, with the Cavs winning all three games. Initially, the Cavs edged out the Bucks 114-113 on a nailbiter at the Fiserv Forum. The Cavaliers edged them out 116-114 two days later at home before routing them 124-101 on December 20, 2024.

Here are the Cavaliers-Bucks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Bucks Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -375

Milwaukee Bucks: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN, FanDuel Sports Ohio, and FanDuel Sports Wisconsin

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Some legends believe the Cavaliers are NBA Finals bound, as they enter this battle with a divisional rival whom they have a chance to sweep. Regardless, there is still work to do, and the Cavaliers must play a team they barely inched by in their first two games. We do know they will be playing through April, as they recently clinched a playoff spot in a win over the Miami Heat. The Cavs hope to replicate what they did against the Bucks on December 20, 2024.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 29-20 lead after the first quarter and 69-51 at halftime. Significantly, Donovan Mitchell added 27 points while shooting 9 for 15 from the floor. Darius Garland had 16 points while shooting 6 for 15 from the field. Also, Dean Wade had 15 points while shooting 5 for 6 from the floor. Evan Mobley had 15 points while shooting 6 for 10 from the floor, while Jarrett Allen had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Ty Jerome had 13 points off the bench.

The Cavaliers shot 50.5 percent from the floor, including 42.6 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they won the board battle 48-45. The Cavaliers had 11 steals. Yet, they did not block a single shot and turned the rock over 15 times. That could become an issue if they let it.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if their starting lineup can continue to cook and their bench does well. Then, they must not let the Bucks drive to the hole and create space.

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Giannis Antetokoumpo recently joined the 20,000-point club and will surely shoot for 30,000 next as he continues his spectacular career. However, the “Greek Freak” has played well against the Cavaliers, but it has not been enough to give Milwaukee a win over Cleveland.

When the Bucks last played the Cavaliers at home, they led 38-30 after the first quarter and 62-61 at halftime. Unfortunately, they lost on a last-second buzzer-beater. Damian Lillard exploded for 41 points while shooting 13 for 24, including 10 for 15 from the three-point line. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo had 34 points while shooting 15 for 27. Taurean Prince had 16 points.

The Bucks shot 48.3 percent from the floor, including 46.2 percent from the three-point line. Yet, they only shot 60 percent from the charity stripe (9 for 15), which resulted in giving the Cavs too many chances to come back. The board battle was even, as each team had 45 rebounds. Likewise, the Bucks only had three steals and blocked just three shots. Plus, they turned the rock over 13 times. This is not going to get the job done against one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks will cover the spread if their stars continue producing exceptional results. Then, they must hit their free-throw attempts and play better defense to prevent the Cavaliers from getting extra chances.

Final Cavaliers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are 40-22-1 against the spread, while the Bucks are 30-31-1 against the spread. Additionally, the Cavs are 20-12-1 against the spread on the road, while the Bucks are 16-13-1 against the spread at home. The Cavaliers are 14-5-1 against the spread when facing the division, while the Bucks are 10-10 against the spread when facing the division.

The Bucks might win this game. While the Cavaliers are elite this season, their two close wins over the Bucks have proven that it has not come easy, and the Bucks could just have easily won both of those games. I think the Bucks will do enough to cover the spread at home as they play their hearts against the team leading their division. This is a potential second-round playoff preview, and I expect nothing less than amazing play from the Bucks.

Final Cavaliers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks: +9 (-110)