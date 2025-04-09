ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Magic host the Celtics on Wednesday! These two teams are both playing well, entering the game just before the playoffs are set to start. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Magic prediction and pick.

The Celtics are 58-20 and have won 11 of their last 12 games. They are on a roll and look primed for the postseason already. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best duo in the NBA, and thanks to their depth, the Celtics are ready for the postseason. However, in this game, most of their starters are sitting. That starts with a win in Orlando against a Magic team that has been playing very well in this matchup between both teams.

Orlando has been highly inconsistent on its way to a 38-40 record, and they have won three of their last four games. The roster has talent, thanks to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but consistency has been a massive issue, and the offense has not done much outside of those two consistently. They need their defense to carry them to a win in this game against the Celtics at home.

Here are the Celtics-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Magic Odds

Boston Celtics: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Orlando Magic: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 206.5 (-112)

Under: 206.5 (-108)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston/FanDuel Sports Network Sun

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Celtics Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics have been one of the NBA's most consistent offenses this season, thanks mainly to how much depth they have. They are eighth in scoring at 116.9 points per game, 18th in field-goal percentage at 46.3%, and ninth in three-point percentage at 37%.

Six different Celtics are averaging more than double digits, and with five of their best scorers sitting for this game, Payton Pritchard is the leading scorer, averaging 13.9 points per game. He is also the default assist leader, averaging 3.4 per game coming into this matchup.

The Celtics are missing their best players, making this more interesting, but they have enough depth to still cause issues for the Magic and their defense, led by Pritchard.

The Celtics' defense has consistently been one of the best in the NBA this season. They are third in scoring defense at 107.6 points per game, second in field-goal percentage defense at 45.2%, and fourth in three-point defense at 34.8%.

The frontcourt has depth and is a massive strength, but the two best players are Tatum and Porzingis. Tatum leads the team in rebounding with 8.7 per game, and then Porzingis is second, averaging 6.9. Porzingis is also the block leader, averaging 1.6 per game. The Celtics also have a solid on-ball defense compared to their frontcourt. Three Celtics average at least one steal, and Brown is the steals leader, averaging 1.2 per game.

This Celtics defense is so versatile that it can defend a struggling Magic offense all over the court and have zero issues switching if needed. They can shut down this awful offense for the Magic.

The Magic have had so many offensive issues; there's a legitimate argument that they have the worst offense in the NBA. They are 29th in scoring at 105.1 points per game, 27th in field-goal percentage at 44.3%, and 30th in three-point percentage at 31.4%.

Only four different Magic players average more than double digits, and Banchero is the team's best and most consistent scorer, averaging 26 points per game. Wagner is just behind, averaging 24.2 points per game. Banchero and Wagner are also tied for the team lead in assists with 4.8 per game.

This offense has been a train wreck all season, but talent and depth are on the roster. You can trust Wagner and Banchero to score on Boston, but that's it.

Why the Magic Will Cover the Spread/Win

Magic's defense has been one of the better units in the NBA this season but has struggled with consistency more recently. They are first in points allowed at 105.6 per game, 16th in field-goal percentage defense, allowing 46.8%, and 25th in three-point defense, allowing 36.7% from behind the arc.

This frontcourt has been excellent and is a massive strength. Banchero, Goga Bitadze, and Wendell Carter Jr. hold down the fort. Banchero leads the team in rebounds with 7.5, and then Carter Jr. is next with 7.3 per game. Then, Bitadze leads the team in blocks with 1.4 per game. The team's biggest strength is its perimeter defense. Five Magic players average at least one steal, and with Jalen Suggs out for the rest of the season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the team leader in steals, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Magic's defense has had a solid year, but they should be playing much better. They have the talent to be one of the better teams in the NBA, and this would be a huge win.

Final Celtics-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Magic are playing well, but the Celtics are still the standard. I can't trust Orlando's offense, even at home against the Boston bench. The Celtics will put up a fight, but the Magic will win and cover late due to the injuries.

Final Celtics-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -6 (-110)