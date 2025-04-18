ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 2025 NBA Playoffs are finally here and we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming series in the Western Conference. The 5-seed Los Angeles Clippers will visit the 4-seed Denver Nuggets to begin the Playoff action. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Clippers finished the Regular Season with a 50-32 record, qualifying for the Playoffs eight of their last 10 seasons. They ended the season with eight consecutive wins and 10 of their last 11 resulting in victories, so they're certainly hitting their stride as they enter this series with a 2-2 record against Denver this year.

The Denver Nuggets also finished with a 50-32 record this season and with their series against the Clippers knotted at 2-2, we certainly got the best matchup for Nikola Jokic and the former champions. While they weren't as hot down the stretch, they won their last three games and are primed for another title run.

Here are the Clippers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Clippers-Nuggets Game 1 Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +118

Denver Nuggets: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Clippers Will Cover the Spread/Win

While the Clippers always stood a chance to make noise in the Playoffs behind James Harden and the recent development of Norman Powell, the return of Kawhi Leonard has really put this team over the top in terms of their championship potential. Ivica Zubac also made his case for DPOY this season as the Clippers have improved their defense mightily compared to previous seasons. With a host of veterans with playoff experience throughout their depth chart, they certainly pose a massive threat to bounce the Nuggets early.

While the Clippers ranked 24th in bench scoring this season, their role players have certainly stepped things up to end the season behind players like Bogdan Bogdanovic and Amir Coffey. The Clippers still rank fourth in defensive rating at 104.5 and their path to shutting down the Nuggets will begin with Nikola Jokic. If they can remain physical and switch Kawhi Leonard onto him when possible, the Clipper could benefit from throwing unique defensive looks at the multiple-time MVP.

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are in this position following another historic season from Nikola Jokic and they'll have to greatly rely on him throughout these playoffs. However, during their most impressive wins this season, it's been players like Michael Porter Jr. and Christian Braun elevating their team over the top. Porter Jr. is a monster on the glass and can quickly heat up from three if he sees a few go in. Braun is one of the more efficient players in the NBA when scoring on the fast break, so they'll certainly need the pair to keep the energy high throughout this game.

Both of the Nuggets' wins over the Clippers this season have come by double-digits on their home floor. They also beat the Clippers during the teams' two most recent meetings, so the Nuggets have found a groove in terms of handling this opponent on both ends of the floor. It'll be interesting to see how the Nuggets can stay out of foul trouble, but their 26-15 record at home this season indicates that they should be able to feed off the energy from the crowd down the stretch in a close game.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

This will undoubtedly be one of the better first-round matchups in the Playoffs as the overall records and season series for both sides has been split down the middle. The Clippers are certainly playing with more momentum at the moment, but the Denver Nuggets are primed for this position and have really rallied as a team behind their new head coach.

While Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are bound to produce throughout this series, it may take some time for the Clippers bench to adjust to the pace of the Playoffs. The Nuggets' bench, on the other hand, is filled with championship experience knowing what it takes to win these important Game 1's.

Given how to the last two meetings went between these teams in Denver, we have to side with the team who has Nikola Jokic on their side and with the short spread, we'll take them to cover as well.

Final Clippers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -2.5 (-108)