The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Colorado State and Boise State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado State-Boise State prediction and pick.

The Mountain West showdown between Colorado State and Boise State on Friday promises to be a thrilling contest with significant implications for both teams. The Rams (21-9, 15-4 MW) have been on a hot streak, winning five straight and 10 of their last 12. Meanwhile, the Broncos (22-8, 14-5 MW) are equally formidable, riding a five-game winning streak of their own. Key players to watch include CSU's Nique Clifford, averaging 17.9 points and 9.9 rebounds, and Boise State's Tyson Degenhart, leading his team with 18.1 points per game. With both teams vying for the No. 2 seed in the Mountain West Tournament, this matchup could be a preview of a high-stakes postseason battle.

Here are the Colorado State-Boise State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado State-Boise State Odds

Colorado State: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Boise State: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado State vs. Boise State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Colorado State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado State is poised to not only defeat Boise State on Friday but also cover the spread, riding a wave of momentum and showcasing their superior offensive firepower. The Rams are on a blistering six-game winning streak, including a dominant 83-56 victory over San José State in their last outing. This hot streak has propelled them to a 21-9 overall record and an impressive 15-4 conference mark, setting a program record for conference wins. Led by the dynamic Nique Clifford, who's averaging 17.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, Colorado State boasts a multi-faceted attack that will prove too much for Boise State's defense. The Rams' offensive prowess is further bolstered by key contributors like Kyan Evans and Jalen Lake, who have consistently provided scoring punch throughout the season.

While Boise State is no pushover, having won five straight themselves, Colorado State's home court advantage and superior depth will be the deciding factors. The Rams have shown they can dominate on both ends of the floor, as evidenced by their recent 27-point victory over Utah State where they showcased their defensive pressure and offensive efficiency. Additionally, the Rams' bench strength, particularly the spark provided by transfer Bowen Born, gives them an edge in maintaining intensity throughout the game1. With their balanced attack, momentum, and the motivation of potentially securing a share of the Mountain West title, Colorado State is primed to not only win but cover the spread against Boise State in this crucial matchup.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State is poised to not only defeat Colorado State on Friday but also cover the 15.5-point spread, riding a wave of momentum and showcasing their superior offensive firepower. The Broncos are on a blistering five-game winning streak, including a dominant 80-57 victory over Air Force in their last outing. This hot streak has propelled them to a 22-8 overall record and an impressive 14-5 conference mark. Led by the dynamic Tyson Degenhart, who's averaging 17.9 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, Boise State boasts a multi-faceted attack that will prove too much for Colorado State's defense. The Broncos' offensive prowess is further bolstered by key contributors like Alvaro Cardenas Torre, who's averaging 11.8 points and 6.8 assists per game, and Andrew Meadow, adding 12.3 points per contest.

While Colorado State is no pushover, Boise State's home court advantage and superior depth will be the deciding factors. The Broncos have been nearly unstoppable at home, boasting a remarkable 13-1 record in their arena this season. Boise State's ability to share the ball, evidenced by five players scoring in double figures against Air Force, will keep Colorado State's defense off-balance. Additionally, the Broncos' bench strength, particularly the spark provided by O'Mar Stanley, who contributed 10 points, three rebounds, and three steals in their last game, gives them an edge in maintaining intensity throughout the game. With their balanced attack, momentum, and the motivation of potentially securing the No. 2 seed in the Mountain West Tournament, Boise State is primed to not only win but cover the spread against Colorado State in this crucial matchup.

Final Colorado State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

In this high-stakes Mountain West showdown, expect a closely contested battle between Colorado State and Boise State. While both teams are riding impressive winning streaks, Boise State's home court advantage and balanced scoring attack give them a slight edge. Tyson Degenhart's offensive prowess will be crucial for the Broncos, while Nique Clifford will lead the charge for the Rams. However, Colorado State's road resilience and defensive intensity could keep things tight. In a game that may come down to the wire, Boise State is likely to win, but Colorado State should cover the 15.5-point spread.

Final Colorado State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State +5.5 (-110), Over (-)