The Big 12 conference tournament continues as Colorado faces West Virginia. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado-West Virginia prediction and pick.

Colorado would go 13-19 on the year this past year and 3-17 in Big 12 play. That placed them as the 16 seed in the conference tournament. In the last game of the regular season, they got just their third conference win of the year, upsetting TCU. They would then play nine-seed TCU in the conference tournament's first round. It was a tight game, with TCU holding a one-point lead at the half. Still, Colorado would take a lead in the second half. TCU would make the comeback, but Colorado was perfect from the free throw line, and took the 69-67 victory.

West Virginia comes into the game at 19-12 on the year, which gave them the eight seed in the Big 12 tournament. West Virginia started the year strong, going 11-2 to open the year. Still, they would lose nine of their next 14 games. West Virginia would end the year strong, winning three of their last four. In their last regular season game, they faced UCF. West Virginia would dominate the game. They would lead by 22 at the end of the first half. While UCF would catch up some in the second half, West Virginia would win the game 72-65.

These two played once in the regular season, with West Virginia taking the 78-70 victory. The winner of this game will face Houston.

Here are the Colorado-West Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big 12 Tournament Odds: Colorado-West Virginia Odds

Colorado: +5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +205

West Virginia: -5.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 129.5 (-115)

Under: 129.5 (-105)

How to Watch Colorado vs. West Virginia

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado is 50th in the nation in KenPom's current rankings. They are 49th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 62nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Colorado was solid on defense this year, sitting 150th in the nation in opponent points per game while also sitting 109th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. They were also great inside the arc. Colorado was 83rd in the nation in opponent two point shooting this year while also sitting 80th in the nation in blocks.

Julian Hammond III leads the way for Colorado this year. He leads the team in scoring, assists, and steals on the year. Hammond has 12.7 points per game while also bringing in 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Trevor Baskin leads the way in rebounding. He comes in with five rebounds per game while scoring 7.2 points and adding an asssits.

Andrej Jakimovski has also been solid this year. He has 9.9 points per game while he adds 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Further, Bangot Dak has 8.3 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia is 51st in the nation in KenPom's current rankings. They are 129th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. West Virginia has been great on defense this year. They are 18th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 21st in opponent shooting efficiency this year. They also limit ball movement well. West Virginia is 21st in the nation in opponent assists per game. Finally, they have been great against the three, sitting seventh in the nation against the three this year.

Javon Small has led the way. He is scoring 18.5 points per game while also leading the team with 5.6 assists per game this year. Further, he has 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jonathan Powell. Powell is scoring 8.3 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds per game on the season.

In the frontcourt, Amani Hansberry leads the way. He comes in with 10.1 points per game while leading the team with 6.5 rebounds per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Eduardo Andre. Andre has 4.9 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds, one assist, and 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Final Colorado-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

While West Virginia has the better defense in this game, Colorado is better in a few other areas of the game. First, while they are 256th in the nation in points per game, they are also 139th in shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, West Virginia is 294th in the nation in points per game and 249th in shooting efficiency. Further, Colorado is 65th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. West Virginia is 258th. Colorado may not pull another upset, but they will cover in this one.

Final Colorado-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: Colorado +5.5 (-102)