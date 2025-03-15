ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-St John's prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Creighton-St John's.

The Creighton Bluejays are trying to overcome the past and the present in this Big East Tournament final against St John's. Creighton is back in the Big East final, but the Bluejays are 0-4 in Big East finals. They are good at getting this far, but they haven't yet gotten over the hump and finished the job at Madison Square Garden in New York. For a team which failed to win the Big East regular-season championship, winning the conference tournament would be a major achievement and something which would make this season more successful and more memorable than many others in Creighton history. This one matters a lot to the Jays, who split the season series with St John's and are relishing the prospect of a rubber match.

St. John's and Creighton played a very, very close game — a one-point game — earlier this season in Omaha on the Bluejays' home court. St John's then responded by winning a tough game in MSG a few weeks ago. St John's and Creighton are both playing for NCAA Tournament seeding. The feeling about St John's is that the Red Storm can pretty much nail down a No. 2 seed with a win here. Getting the Big East double — regular-season and tournament championships — would add to the enormity of Rick Pitino's achievements in just his second season on the job in the Big Apple.

Here are the Creighton-St John's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big East Tournament Odds: Creighton-St John's Odds

Creighton: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

St John's: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs St John's

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton can throw big man Ryan Kalkbrenner at St John's and thrive. Kalkbrenner is simply a matchup problem for every Creighton opponent. His size, length, shot blocking, and his overall ability to play over the top of smaller defenders give the Jays an elite low-post force who can affect a game in so many ways, reshaping the equation at both ends of the floor.

The other thing we have to point out about this game is that while St. John's is certainly a very good team, the Red Storm keep falling behind in games, sometimes by 10 points. SJU often wins when it falls behind by double digits, but if the Johnnies keep digging themselves a hole in first halves of games, they might not be able to come back the next time. They are playing with fire, and Creighton is going to be fired up for this game. If Creighton gets a big lead, it probably won't give it up. The Jays held strong against UConn in the Big East semifinals on Friday, protecting a hefty lead. St John's can't keep tempting fate.

Why St John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's plays tremendous defense. This is why the Johnnies can fall behind early. They wear opponents down in second halves and just put the clamps on after halftime. St John's fell behind Marquette by 10 points in the first half, but it just didn't matter. The Johnnies dominated the second half and won by 16, easily covering the spread. This is a second-half juggernaut, a team one can feel safe with against the spread.

Final Creighton-St John's Prediction & Pick

We lean Creighton, but the real key is that if you like the Jays, make a pregame bet. If you like St John's, wait until halftime. The game might be very close, or SJU might be a few points behind. You could get St John's at a smaller line and a better price, either on the spread or moneyline. You could also consider Creighton first-half moneyline and set up St John's moneyline at halftime or early in the second half.

Final Creighton-St John's Prediction & Pick: Creighton +6.5