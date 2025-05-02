ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Cubs head north to take on the Milwaukee Brewers Friday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cubs-Brewers Projected Starters

Ben Brown vs. Quinn Priester

Ben Brown (2-2) with a 6.04 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 25.1 innings pitched, 14 walks, 31 strikeouts, .315 oBA

Last Start: vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Loss, 3.2 innings pitched, 9 hits, 6 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 2.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 11.0 innings pitched, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts, .256 oBA

Quinn Priester (1-0) with a 3.79 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 19.0 innings pitched, 12 walks, 13 strikeouts, .264 oBA

Last Start: at St. Louis Cardinals: 5.0 innings pitched, 8 hits, 5 runs, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, win, 5.0 innings pitched, 1 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Brewers Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -112

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Apple TV+

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ben Brown's stats are pretty inflated because of his last start. The Phillies were able to get to him a little bit, but he had a 4.57 ERA heading into that matchup. It is still not the best, but Brown is much better than his stats show. Additionally, the right-hander has a high whiff rate, a decently high chase rate, and he gets a lot of ground balls. Brown is also much better away from Wrigley Field. There is a chance for him to have a great game, and if he does the Cubs will win.

The Cubs are one of the hardest teams to get out. They are second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, third in slugging percentage, third in home runs, and first in runs scored. They also draw third-most walks in the MLB. Priester has a tendency to walk batters, and the Cubs are going to take full advantage of that. With that, they are going to have plenty of runners on base. If they can hit well with runners in scoring position, the Cubs will win this game on the road.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Priester does have a tendency to walk batters, but he was pitching well before his last outing in St. Louis. The righty had three straight starts of two runs or less allowed. In fact, he allowed just three total runs in his first 14.0 innings pitched this season. He is not a huge strikeout pitcher, but he keeps the ball on the ground, which is going to help him out a lot this year. If he can give the Brewers five or six strong innings, Milwaukee will have a chance to win.

The Brewers have to stay patient at the plate in this game. Chasing out of the zone is how Ben Brown beats teams, and Milwaukee can not play into that. Brown will walk batters, On top of that, he allows a very high average exit velocity. When he is in the zone, Brown gets hit hard. Milwaukee has to do just that. If they can get to Brown, they will win this game.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick

There is a chance this game could feature a lot of runs. If that is the case, the Cubs should be favored. I will take the Cubs to win this game straight up on the road.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Cubs ML (-112)