Taillon and Quintana face off in Milwaukee in Game 2! The Cubs are playing well, while the Brewers are struggling to find some much-needed consistency. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Brewers prediction and pick.

Cubs-Brewers Projected Starters

Jameson Taillon vs. Jose Quintana

Jameson Taillon (1-1) with a 4.01 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on five hits with zero walks and two strikeouts through seven innings.

Away Splits: (1-1) 5.74 ERA

Jose Quintana (4-0) with a 1.14 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on five hits with three balls and six strikeouts through five innings.

Home Splits: (1-0) 1.59 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Brewers Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -104

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Brewers

Time: 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT

TV: MARQ/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs had an 83-79 record last season and barely missed the postseason, but this year, they have started the season with a 19-13 record. They have also won two of their previous three games. Behind the plate, this offense has been red-hot and is second in the league. Their pitching was one of the best in the MLB last season, but in comparison, they are in the middle of the MLB this year. On offense, Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ, Michael Busch, and Matt Shaw have been the biggest standouts for the Cubs, despite how inconsistent they have been. Shota Imanaga(but avoided injury) is a star pitcher for the Cubs, but Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon are playing well behind him. The Cubs have the pieces for a solid season, are playing well, and get a big matchup against their rivals.

The Cubs are starting Taillon on the mound. He has a 1-1 record, a 4.01 ERA, and a 1.19 WHIP. He has allowed 15 runs on 30 hits with seven walks and 26 strikeouts through 33.2 innings in his six starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.7 through those starts. The Cubs have gone 2-4 in his six appearances this season. Taillon has been solid, but not elite. He should still be able to play well against a Brewers offense that has been average at best.

The Cubs' offense has been playing great recently. They have jumped to the second-best in the MLB with a team batting average of .264 after having a .242 average last season. Tucker, Suzkui, and Happ are the best players on this loaded offense. Suzuki leads in batting average at .295 and in home runs with nine. Then, Tucker leads in RBI with 28 and in OBP at .387. Finally, Happ leads in total hits with 38. This offense is red-hot, and despite a matchup against Quintana, they should be able to score still and play well because they have been that hard to stop.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers were great last season, with a 93-69 record. They have a 16-16 record and have gone 3-2 in their previous five games. Their offense has been solid since being a great unit the previous season. They were a great pitching staff last year, and have still been solid this season. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, Joey Ortiz, and Christian Yelich have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate and are giant keys for the team this season. Freddy Peralta, Chad Patrick, and Jose Quintana have played well and are carrying this pitching staff, which needs help.

The Brewers are starting Quintana on the mound against their rivals, the Cubs. He has a 4-0 record, a 1.14 ERA, and a 1.14 WHIP. He has allowed three runs on 19 hits with eight walks and 15 strikeouts through 23.2 innings across four starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.9 through those starts. Quintana has been great through his starts. The Brewers are undefeated in his starts, and they will need him against a Cubs offense that has been one of the best in the MLB.

The Brewers' offense has been solid at best this season. At .244, the Brewers are 15th in team batting average after finishing last year with a .248 batting average. Chourio, Hoskins, and Turang have all stood out on the offense for Milwaukee, where balance is a key component. Turang leads in batting average at .311 and in total hits with 38. Then, Chourio leads in home runs with six and RBI with 24. Finally, Hoskins leads in OBP at .402. The Milwaukee offense's strength is its depth, and they should score and play well against Taillon. This is a big matchup coming into this game.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers have the pitching advantage with Quintana on the mound. The Cubs have the better offense and might still win, but the Brewers cover thanks to Quintana.

Final Cubs-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-182)